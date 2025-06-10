Father Time hasn't hit yet for Ertz, who finished with just under 10 Fantasy points per game -- good for ninth-most at TE. Ertz finished in the top 10 at the position despite seeing just 5.4 targets per game (13th). That target volume could come down in 2025 after the Commanders added Deebo Samuel to take short-area and middle-of-the-field targets away. Also, the Commanders spent a Day 2 pick on tight end Ben Sinnott in 2024 -- his role could expand in 2025. Ertz is worth drafting in the final rounds of your draft with hopes he can return to back-end TE1 status, but there are higher-upside options at the position.