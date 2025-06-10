Wilson will be the Dolphins backup quarterback behind starter Tua Tagovailoa. Wilson didn't play at all in 2024 as a backup in Denver and has yet to amass a TD rate higher than 2.5% or a QB rating higher than 38.5. That's awful. Tagovailoa missed six starts last year and four starts in 2022, so there's a pretty decent chance Wilson will be pressed into action with arguably the best offensive skill-position players he's ever had. It's not enough to warrant drafting him except for deep-rostered Superflex/two-QB leagues by those who brave Tagovailoa with an early-round selection.