2025 Outlook: Zamir White
2025 fantasy player outlook for Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
A year ago, White was a breakout candidate based on how he finished 2023. Now? He's an afterthought after he faded quickly in 2024. Las Vegas drafted Ashton Jeanty in Round 1, and he's expected to lead the Raiders run game. White will battle for a spot on the depth chart this preseason. We're not going to make the same mistake with him again -- leave him out of draft plans.