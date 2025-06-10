If you are looking for a Year 3 breakout at wide receiver, Flowers may be your man. He saw a massive efficiency spike in 2024, averaging 9.1 yards per target on his way to his first 1,000-yard season. Still, this is a run-heavy team and the tight ends do a lot of the receiving work in the red zone, which is the next area Flowers needs to improve. His seven red zone targets last year ranked fifth on the Ravens, behind Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Rashod Bateman and Justice Hill. Flowers must improve on his career 4% TD rate if he is going to be a must-start WR2 and the addition of DeAndre Hopkins could be a roadblock to that. For now, we are drafting Flowers as a WR3 in Round 6. He is more valuable in Dynasty due to his age and upside potential if he ever lands in a more receiver-friendly offense.