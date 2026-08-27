Every year, CBS Sports hosts a Draft-A-Thon to benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It's an amazing cause, and many people on our staff and in the Fantasy community go above and beyond to help raise money for children and families in need.
This year, we set a goal to raise $200,000, and we're almost there. Please continue to donate if you can -- every dollar counts -- and you can find all the information you need right here.
As part of our Draft-A-Thon, we held a 12-team, PPR league, featuring some of the best analysts in the industry. We also had Ken Townsel join us for this league, and Ken generously donated to St. Jude to compete against us.
We're heading into a busy draft weekend, and this mock draft is a good blueprint to follow. Let's see how Ken drafted his team from No. 2 overall, as well as my roster with a (gasp) Zero-RB approach from the No. 3 spot.
Ken took a Hero-RB approach with Bijan Robinson, Nico Collins, Malik Nabers, Luther Burden III and Tyler Warren as his first five picks. I outlined this strategy in my draft plan column, and Ken got off to a great start in this three-receiver league.
His second running back is Rhamondre Stevenson, who was drafted in Round 6, and Ken rounded out his backfield with Mike Washington Jr., Woody Marks and Zach Charbonnet. Ken added Wan'Dale Robinson, Keenan Allen and Pat Bryant as reserve receivers, and Ken got Joe Burrow at quarterback. Ken also drafted Mark Andrews as a No. 2 tight end.
This is an elite roster that should be tough to beat. But I like my squad as well, even with some questions at running back.
I anticipated starting WR-WR with the No. 3 pick. After selecting Ja'Marr Chase in Round 1, I drafted the next best receiver in Round 2, which was Chris Olave. In Round 3, I wasn't planning to draft a running back, and I went with Trey McBride over DeVonta Smith, which is a tough call.
I felt better about passing on Smith when I got DJ Moore in Round 4. Now, I would have drafted D'Andre Swift or Breece Hall instead of Moore, but both running backs went right in front of me.
I decided to go Zero-RB in Round 5 when I drafted Lamar Jackson instead of Quinshon Judkins, Cam Skattebo, or David Montgomery. And, in Round 6, I passed on Rhamondre Stevenson for Chris Godwin, who will be my flex.
Barring an injury, no one in this league has my caliber of pass catchers, and Jackson could finish as the No. 1 overall quarterback. But my backfield will likely determine the fate of this team.
I went running back crazy from Rounds 7-12 with Rico Dowdle, Kenneth Gainwell, Rachaad White, Aaron Jones, MarShawn Lloyd and Kaelon Black. I also drafted Alvin Kamara with my last pick in Round 16.
Dowdle, if he's the No. 1 running back in Pittsburgh, gives me one running back with top-20 potential. And I targeted Gainwell and White since I expect both to have at least 40 catches this season -- if not more.
Since 2021, 44 running backs caught at least 50 passes, and 35 of them (79.5 percent) averaged at least 13 PPR points per game. Over that same span, 80 running backs caught at least 40 passes, and 62 of them (77.5 percent) averaged at least 11 PPR points per game.
Jones could still be the best running back for the Vikings, and Lloyd and Black (assuming he beats out Jordan James) are high-end handcuffs. Kamara, who is dealing with a knee injury, could also be a prominent factor in the Saints' backfield.
We'll see if this strategy works, but I wanted to try it. And I'll be aggressive on the waiver wire to find running backs, if needed, during the season.
As a reference point for this draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST and K with six reserves for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
2. Ken Townsel, St. Jude donor
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Scott Fish, Fantasy Cares
5. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Joe Pisapia, Fandom NFL
8. Alfredo Brown, Reception Perception
9. Joey Wright, Footballguys
10. Eric Young, Professional Wrestler
11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Nando Di Fino, The 7 Oracles
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|Ken Townsel
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|3
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Chase WR CIN
|4
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|5
|Adam Aizer
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|6
|Dave Richard
|J. Taylor RB IND
|7
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|8
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|J. Cook RB BUF
|9
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|10
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|D. Achane RB MIA
|11
|Heath Cummings
|C. Brown RB CIN
|12
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|D. Henry RB BAL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|14
|Heath Cummings
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|15
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|16
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|17
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|K. Walker III RB KC
|18
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|A. Brown WR NE
|19
|Dave Richard
|R. Rice WR KC
|20
|Adam Aizer
|D. London WR ATL
|21
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|22
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Olave WR NO
|23
|Ken Townsel
|N. Collins WR HOU
|24
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|B. Bowers TE LV
|26
|Ken Townsel
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|27
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. McBride TE ARI
|28
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|T. Etienne RB NO
|29
|Adam Aizer
|D. Smith WR PHI
|30
|Dave Richard
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|31
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|32
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|33
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|34
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|K. Williams RB LAR
|35
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|36
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|38
|Heath Cummings
|J. Allen QB BUF
|39
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|J. Waddle WR DEN
|40
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|J. Williams RB DAL
|41
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|42
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|J. Love RB ARI
|43
|Dave Richard
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|44
|Adam Aizer
|D. Swift RB CHI
|45
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|46
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Moore WR BUF
|47
|Ken Townsel
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|48
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|B. Irving RB TB
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|M. Evans WR SF
|50
|Ken Townsel
|T. Warren TE IND
|51
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|52
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|53
|Adam Aizer
|D. Adams WR LAR
|54
|Dave Richard
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|55
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|56
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|J. Williams WR DET
|57
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|58
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|D. Montgomery RB HOU
|59
|Heath Cummings
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|60
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|J. Price RB SEA
|62
|Heath Cummings
|P. Washington WR JAC
|63
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|64
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|T. Kraft TE GB
|65
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|C. Watson WR GB
|66
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|67
|Dave Richard
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|68
|Adam Aizer
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|69
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|D. Maye QB NE
|70
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Godwin WR TB
|71
|Ken Townsel
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|72
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|C. Tate WR TEN
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|74
|Ken Townsel
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|75
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Dowdle RB PIT
|76
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|77
|Adam Aizer
|J. Warren RB PIT
|78
|Dave Richard
|J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|79
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|80
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|T. Henderson RB NE
|81
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|82
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|I. Likely TE NYG
|83
|Heath Cummings
|J. Downs WR IND
|84
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|J. Mason RB MIN
|86
|Heath Cummings
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|87
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|B. Corum RB LAR
|88
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|89
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|90
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|J. Addison WR MIN
|91
|Dave Richard
|H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|92
|Adam Aizer
|K. Monangai RB CHI
|93
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|D. Stribling WR SF
|94
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Gainwell RB TB
|95
|Ken Townsel
|M. Washington Jr. RB LV
|96
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|T. Allgeier RB ARI
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|M. Lemon WR PHI
|98
|Ken Townsel
|W. Robinson WR TEN
|99
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. White RB WAS
|100
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. Coker WR CAR
|101
|Adam Aizer
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|102
|Dave Richard
|A. Pierce WR IND
|103
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|S. Diggs WR WAS
|104
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|105
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
|106
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|M. Pittman WR PIT
|107
|Heath Cummings
|K. Concepcion WR CLE
|108
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|M. Golden WR GB
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|110
|Heath Cummings
|D. Samuel WR SF
|111
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|B. Nix QB DEN
|112
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|G. Kittle TE SF
|113
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|J. Meyers WR JAC
|114
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|R. Doubs WR NE
|115
|Dave Richard
|J. Coleman RB DEN
|116
|Adam Aizer
|J. Reed WR GB
|117
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|D. Boston WR CLE
|118
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jones RB MIN
|119
|Ken Townsel
|W. Marks RB HOU
|120
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|J. Tyson WR NO
|122
|Ken Townsel
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|123
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|124
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|C. Allen WR KC
|125
|Adam Aizer
|T. Kelce TE KC
|126
|Dave Richard
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|127
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|C. Douglas WR MIA
|128
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|T. Spears RB TEN
|129
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|J. McMillan WR TB
|130
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|X. Worthy WR KC
|131
|Heath Cummings
|B. Purdy QB SF
|132
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|T. Tucker WR LV
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|B. Strange TE JAC
|134
|Heath Cummings
|B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
|135
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|I. Pacheco RB DET
|136
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|C. Williams QB CHI
|137
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|138
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|N. Singleton RB TEN
|139
|Dave Richard
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|140
|Adam Aizer
|E. Johnson RB KC
|141
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. Johnson TE NO
|142
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Black RB SF
|143
|Ken Townsel
|K. Allen WR IND
|144
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|K. Mitchell RB LAC
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|J. Dart QB NYG
|146
|Ken Townsel
|P. Bryant WR DEN
|147
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rams DST LAR
|148
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. Lane WR BAL
|149
|Adam Aizer
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|150
|Dave Richard
|K. Boutte WR HOU
|151
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|Texans DST HOU
|152
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|D. Sampson RB CLE
|153
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|R. Davis RB BUF
|154
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|R. Shaheed WR SEA
|155
|Heath Cummings
|T. Bigsby RB PHI
|156
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|N. Harris RB NYG
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|T. Dell WR HOU
|158
|Heath Cummings
|Broncos DST DEN
|159
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|M. Washington WR MIA
|160
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|Seahawks DST SEA
|161
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|T. Ferguson TE LAR
|162
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|J. Goff QB DET
|163
|Dave Richard
|Steelers DST PIT
|164
|Adam Aizer
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|165
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|Vikings DST MIN
|166
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|167
|Ken Townsel
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|168
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|Ravens DST BAL
|170
|Ken Townsel
|B. Aubrey K DAL
|171
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|172
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|W. Reichard K MIN
|173
|Adam Aizer
|Chargers DST LAC
|174
|Dave Richard
|M. Willis QB MIA
|175
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|G. Holani RB SEA
|176
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|Jaguars DST JAC
|177
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|C. Little K JAC
|178
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|Raiders DST LV
|179
|Heath Cummings
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|180
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|Giants DST NYG
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|J. Bates K DET
|182
|Heath Cummings
|J. Myers K SEA
|183
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|J. Slye K TEN
|184
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|K. Allen RB WAS
|185
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|C. Dicker K LAC
|186
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|H. Mevis K LAR
|187
|Dave Richard
|E. McPherson K CIN
|188
|Adam Aizer
|B. Grupe K IND
|189
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. Nailor WR LV
|190
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Kamara RB NO
|191
|Ken Townsel
|Eagles DST PHI
|192
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|E. Pineiro K SF
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|J. Gibbs RB DET
|2
|24
|G. Pickens WR DAL
|3
|25
|B. Bowers TE LV
|4
|48
|B. Irving RB TB
|5
|49
|M. Evans WR SF
|6
|72
|C. Tate WR TEN
|7
|73
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|8
|96
|T. Allgeier RB ARI
|9
|97
|M. Lemon WR PHI
|10
|120
|B. Allen RB NYJ
|11
|121
|J. Tyson WR NO
|12
|144
|K. Mitchell RB LAC
|13
|145
|J. Dart QB NYG
|14
|168
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|15
|169
|Ravens DST BAL
|16
|192
|E. Pineiro K SF
|Ken Townsel
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|B. Robinson RB ATL
|2
|23
|N. Collins WR HOU
|3
|26
|M. Nabers WR NYG
|4
|47
|L. Burden III WR CHI
|5
|50
|T. Warren TE IND
|6
|71
|R. Stevenson RB NE
|7
|74
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|8
|95
|M. Washington Jr. RB LV
|9
|98
|W. Robinson WR TEN
|10
|119
|W. Marks RB HOU
|11
|122
|Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
|12
|143
|K. Allen WR IND
|13
|146
|P. Bryant WR DEN
|14
|167
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|15
|170
|B. Aubrey K DAL
|16
|191
|Eagles DST PHI
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|J. Chase WR CIN
|2
|22
|C. Olave WR NO
|3
|27
|T. McBride TE ARI
|4
|46
|D. Moore WR BUF
|5
|51
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|70
|C. Godwin WR TB
|7
|75
|R. Dowdle RB PIT
|8
|94
|K. Gainwell RB TB
|9
|99
|R. White RB WAS
|10
|118
|A. Jones RB MIN
|11
|123
|M. Lloyd RB GB
|12
|142
|K. Black RB SF
|13
|147
|Rams DST LAR
|14
|166
|R. Bateman WR BAL
|15
|171
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|16
|190
|A. Kamara RB NO
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
|2
|21
|A. Jeanty RB LV
|3
|28
|T. Etienne RB NO
|4
|45
|B. Hall RB NYJ
|5
|52
|S. LaPorta TE DET
|6
|69
|D. Maye QB NE
|7
|76
|M. Wilson WR ARI
|8
|93
|D. Stribling WR SF
|9
|100
|J. Coker WR CAR
|10
|117
|D. Boston WR CLE
|11
|124
|C. Allen WR KC
|12
|141
|J. Johnson TE NO
|13
|148
|J. Lane WR BAL
|14
|165
|Vikings DST MIN
|15
|172
|W. Reichard K MIN
|16
|189
|J. Nailor WR LV
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|C. McCaffrey RB SF
|2
|20
|D. London WR ATL
|3
|29
|D. Smith WR PHI
|4
|44
|D. Swift RB CHI
|5
|53
|D. Adams WR LAR
|6
|68
|T. Pollard RB TEN
|7
|77
|J. Warren RB PIT
|8
|92
|K. Monangai RB CHI
|9
|101
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|10
|116
|J. Reed WR GB
|11
|125
|T. Kelce TE KC
|12
|140
|E. Johnson RB KC
|13
|149
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|14
|164
|K. Shakir WR BUF
|15
|173
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|188
|B. Grupe K IND
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|J. Taylor RB IND
|2
|19
|R. Rice WR KC
|3
|30
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|4
|43
|L. McConkey WR LAC
|5
|54
|Q. Judkins RB CLE
|6
|67
|J. Brooks RB CAR
|7
|78
|J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
|8
|91
|H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
|9
|102
|A. Pierce WR IND
|10
|115
|J. Coleman RB DEN
|11
|126
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|12
|139
|D. Kincaid TE BUF
|13
|150
|K. Boutte WR HOU
|14
|163
|Steelers DST PIT
|15
|174
|M. Willis QB MIA
|16
|187
|E. McPherson K CIN
|Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|A. St. Brown WR DET
|2
|18
|A. Brown WR NE
|3
|31
|C. Loveland TE CHI
|4
|42
|J. Love RB ARI
|5
|55
|C. Skattebo RB NYG
|6
|66
|B. Tuten RB JAC
|7
|79
|J. Daniels QB WAS
|8
|90
|J. Addison WR MIN
|9
|103
|S. Diggs WR WAS
|10
|114
|R. Doubs WR NE
|11
|127
|C. Douglas WR MIA
|12
|138
|N. Singleton RB TEN
|13
|151
|Texans DST HOU
|14
|162
|J. Goff QB DET
|15
|175
|G. Holani RB SEA
|16
|186
|H. Mevis K LAR
|Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Cook RB BUF
|2
|17
|K. Walker III RB KC
|3
|32
|Z. Flowers WR BAL
|4
|41
|E. Egbuka WR TB
|5
|56
|J. Williams WR DET
|6
|65
|C. Watson WR GB
|7
|80
|T. Henderson RB NE
|8
|89
|R. Harvey RB DEN
|9
|104
|T. Lawrence QB JAC
|10
|113
|J. Meyers WR JAC
|11
|128
|T. Spears RB TEN
|12
|137
|J. Ferguson TE DAL
|13
|152
|D. Sampson RB CLE
|14
|161
|T. Ferguson TE LAR
|15
|176
|Jaguars DST JAC
|16
|185
|C. Dicker K LAC
|Joey Wright - Footballguys
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|P. Nacua WR LAR
|2
|16
|O. Hampton RB LAC
|3
|33
|T. McMillan WR CAR
|4
|40
|J. Williams RB DAL
|5
|57
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|64
|T. Kraft TE GB
|7
|81
|D. Metcalf WR PIT
|8
|88
|Q. Johnston WR LAC
|9
|105
|C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
|10
|112
|G. Kittle TE SF
|11
|129
|J. McMillan WR TB
|12
|136
|C. Williams QB CHI
|13
|153
|R. Davis RB BUF
|14
|160
|Seahawks DST SEA
|15
|177
|C. Little K JAC
|16
|184
|K. Allen RB WAS
|Eric Young - Professional Wrester
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Achane RB MIA
|2
|15
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|3
|34
|K. Williams RB LAR
|4
|39
|J. Waddle WR DEN
|5
|58
|D. Montgomery RB HOU
|6
|63
|B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
|7
|82
|I. Likely TE NYG
|8
|87
|B. Corum RB LAR
|9
|106
|M. Pittman WR PIT
|10
|111
|B. Nix QB DEN
|11
|130
|X. Worthy WR KC
|12
|135
|I. Pacheco RB DET
|13
|154
|R. Shaheed WR SEA
|14
|159
|M. Washington WR MIA
|15
|178
|Raiders DST LV
|16
|183
|J. Slye K TEN
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|C. Brown RB CIN
|2
|14
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|3
|35
|J. Jacobs RB GB
|4
|38
|J. Allen QB BUF
|5
|59
|K. Pitts TE ATL
|6
|62
|P. Washington WR JAC
|7
|83
|J. Downs WR IND
|8
|86
|J. Dobbins RB DEN
|9
|107
|K. Concepcion WR CLE
|10
|110
|D. Samuel WR SF
|11
|131
|B. Purdy QB SF
|12
|134
|B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
|13
|155
|T. Bigsby RB PHI
|14
|158
|Broncos DST DEN
|15
|179
|T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
|16
|182
|J. Myers K SEA
|Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|D. Henry RB BAL
|2
|13
|S. Barkley RB PHI
|3
|36
|G. Wilson WR NYJ
|4
|37
|R. Odunze WR CHI
|5
|60
|M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
|6
|61
|J. Price RB SEA
|7
|84
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|8
|85
|J. Mason RB MIN
|9
|108
|M. Golden WR GB
|10
|109
|C. Hubbard RB CAR
|11
|132
|T. Tucker WR LV
|12
|133
|B. Strange TE JAC
|13
|156
|N. Harris RB NYG
|14
|157
|T. Dell WR HOU
|15
|180
|Giants DST NYG
|16
|181
|J. Bates K DET