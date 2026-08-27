Every year, CBS Sports hosts a Draft-A-Thon to benefit the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It's an amazing cause, and many people on our staff and in the Fantasy community go above and beyond to help raise money for children and families in need.

This year, we set a goal to raise $200,000, and we're almost there. Please continue to donate if you can -- every dollar counts -- and you can find all the information you need right here.

As part of our Draft-A-Thon, we held a 12-team, PPR league, featuring some of the best analysts in the industry. We also had Ken Townsel join us for this league, and Ken generously donated to St. Jude to compete against us.

We're heading into a busy draft weekend, and this mock draft is a good blueprint to follow. Let's see how Ken drafted his team from No. 2 overall, as well as my roster with a (gasp) Zero-RB approach from the No. 3 spot.

Ken took a Hero-RB approach with Bijan Robinson, Nico Collins, Malik Nabers, Luther Burden III and Tyler Warren as his first five picks. I outlined this strategy in my draft plan column, and Ken got off to a great start in this three-receiver league.

His second running back is Rhamondre Stevenson, who was drafted in Round 6, and Ken rounded out his backfield with Mike Washington Jr., Woody Marks and Zach Charbonnet. Ken added Wan'Dale Robinson, Keenan Allen and Pat Bryant as reserve receivers, and Ken got Joe Burrow at quarterback. Ken also drafted Mark Andrews as a No. 2 tight end.

This is an elite roster that should be tough to beat. But I like my squad as well, even with some questions at running back.

I anticipated starting WR-WR with the No. 3 pick. After selecting Ja'Marr Chase in Round 1, I drafted the next best receiver in Round 2, which was Chris Olave. In Round 3, I wasn't planning to draft a running back, and I went with Trey McBride over DeVonta Smith, which is a tough call.

I felt better about passing on Smith when I got DJ Moore in Round 4. Now, I would have drafted D'Andre Swift or Breece Hall instead of Moore, but both running backs went right in front of me.

I decided to go Zero-RB in Round 5 when I drafted Lamar Jackson instead of Quinshon Judkins, Cam Skattebo, or David Montgomery. And, in Round 6, I passed on Rhamondre Stevenson for Chris Godwin, who will be my flex.

Barring an injury, no one in this league has my caliber of pass catchers, and Jackson could finish as the No. 1 overall quarterback. But my backfield will likely determine the fate of this team.

I went running back crazy from Rounds 7-12 with Rico Dowdle, Kenneth Gainwell, Rachaad White, Aaron Jones, MarShawn Lloyd and Kaelon Black. I also drafted Alvin Kamara with my last pick in Round 16.

Dowdle, if he's the No. 1 running back in Pittsburgh, gives me one running back with top-20 potential. And I targeted Gainwell and White since I expect both to have at least 40 catches this season -- if not more.

Since 2021, 44 running backs caught at least 50 passes, and 35 of them (79.5 percent) averaged at least 13 PPR points per game. Over that same span, 80 running backs caught at least 40 passes, and 62 of them (77.5 percent) averaged at least 11 PPR points per game.

Jones could still be the best running back for the Vikings, and Lloyd and Black (assuming he beats out Jordan James) are high-end handcuffs. Kamara, who is dealing with a knee injury, could also be a prominent factor in the Saints' backfield.

We'll see if this strategy works, but I wanted to try it. And I'll be aggressive on the waiver wire to find running backs, if needed, during the season.

As a reference point for this draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), DST and K with six reserves for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
2. Ken Townsel, St. Jude donor
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Scott Fish, Fantasy Cares
5. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
6. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
7. Joe Pisapia, Fandom NFL
8. Alfredo Brown, Reception Perception
9. Joey Wright, Footballguys
10. Eric Young, Professional Wrestler
11. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
12. Nando Di Fino, The 7 Oracles

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jake Ciely - The Athletic J. Gibbs RB DET
2 Ken Townsel B. Robinson RB ATL
3 Jamey Eisenberg J. Chase WR CIN
4 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
5 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB SF
6 Dave Richard J. Taylor RB IND
7 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL A. St. Brown WR DET
8 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception J. Cook RB BUF
9 Joey Wright - Footballguys P. Nacua WR LAR
10 Eric Young - Professional Wrester D. Achane RB MIA
11 Heath Cummings C. Brown RB CIN
12 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles D. Henry RB BAL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles S. Barkley RB PHI
14 Heath Cummings C. Lamb WR DAL
15 Eric Young - Professional Wrester J. Jefferson WR MIN
16 Joey Wright - Footballguys O. Hampton RB LAC
17 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception K. Walker III RB KC
18 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL A. Brown WR NE
19 Dave Richard R. Rice WR KC
20 Adam Aizer D. London WR ATL
21 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl A. Jeanty RB LV
22 Jamey Eisenberg C. Olave WR NO
23 Ken Townsel N. Collins WR HOU
24 Jake Ciely - The Athletic G. Pickens WR DAL
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jake Ciely - The Athletic B. Bowers TE LV
26 Ken Townsel M. Nabers WR NYG
27 Jamey Eisenberg T. McBride TE ARI
28 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl T. Etienne RB NO
29 Adam Aizer D. Smith WR PHI
30 Dave Richard T. Higgins WR CIN
31 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL C. Loveland TE CHI
32 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception Z. Flowers WR BAL
33 Joey Wright - Footballguys T. McMillan WR CAR
34 Eric Young - Professional Wrester K. Williams RB LAR
35 Heath Cummings J. Jacobs RB GB
36 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles G. Wilson WR NYJ
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles R. Odunze WR CHI
38 Heath Cummings J. Allen QB BUF
39 Eric Young - Professional Wrester J. Waddle WR DEN
40 Joey Wright - Footballguys J. Williams RB DAL
41 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception E. Egbuka WR TB
42 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL J. Love RB ARI
43 Dave Richard L. McConkey WR LAC
44 Adam Aizer D. Swift RB CHI
45 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl B. Hall RB NYJ
46 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moore WR BUF
47 Ken Townsel L. Burden III WR CHI
48 Jake Ciely - The Athletic B. Irving RB TB
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jake Ciely - The Athletic M. Evans WR SF
50 Ken Townsel T. Warren TE IND
51 Jamey Eisenberg L. Jackson QB BAL
52 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl S. LaPorta TE DET
53 Adam Aizer D. Adams WR LAR
54 Dave Richard Q. Judkins RB CLE
55 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL C. Skattebo RB NYG
56 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception J. Williams WR DET
57 Joey Wright - Footballguys T. McLaurin WR WAS
58 Eric Young - Professional Wrester D. Montgomery RB HOU
59 Heath Cummings K. Pitts TE ATL
60 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles J. Price RB SEA
62 Heath Cummings P. Washington WR JAC
63 Eric Young - Professional Wrester B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
64 Joey Wright - Footballguys T. Kraft TE GB
65 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception C. Watson WR GB
66 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL B. Tuten RB JAC
67 Dave Richard J. Brooks RB CAR
68 Adam Aizer T. Pollard RB TEN
69 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl D. Maye QB NE
70 Jamey Eisenberg C. Godwin WR TB
71 Ken Townsel R. Stevenson RB NE
72 Jake Ciely - The Athletic C. Tate WR TEN
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jake Ciely - The Athletic C. Sutton WR DEN
74 Ken Townsel J. Burrow QB CIN
75 Jamey Eisenberg R. Dowdle RB PIT
76 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl M. Wilson WR ARI
77 Adam Aizer J. Warren RB PIT
78 Dave Richard J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
79 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL J. Daniels QB WAS
80 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception T. Henderson RB NE
81 Joey Wright - Footballguys D. Metcalf WR PIT
82 Eric Young - Professional Wrester I. Likely TE NYG
83 Heath Cummings J. Downs WR IND
84 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles J. Herbert QB LAC
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles J. Mason RB MIN
86 Heath Cummings J. Dobbins RB DEN
87 Eric Young - Professional Wrester B. Corum RB LAR
88 Joey Wright - Footballguys Q. Johnston WR LAC
89 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception R. Harvey RB DEN
90 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL J. Addison WR MIN
91 Dave Richard H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
92 Adam Aizer K. Monangai RB CHI
93 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl D. Stribling WR SF
94 Jamey Eisenberg K. Gainwell RB TB
95 Ken Townsel M. Washington Jr. RB LV
96 Jake Ciely - The Athletic T. Allgeier RB ARI
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jake Ciely - The Athletic M. Lemon WR PHI
98 Ken Townsel W. Robinson WR TEN
99 Jamey Eisenberg R. White RB WAS
100 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. Coker WR CAR
101 Adam Aizer J. Hurts QB PHI
102 Dave Richard A. Pierce WR IND
103 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL S. Diggs WR WAS
104 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception T. Lawrence QB JAC
105 Joey Wright - Footballguys C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
106 Eric Young - Professional Wrester M. Pittman WR PIT
107 Heath Cummings K. Concepcion WR CLE
108 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles M. Golden WR GB
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles C. Hubbard RB CAR
110 Heath Cummings D. Samuel WR SF
111 Eric Young - Professional Wrester B. Nix QB DEN
112 Joey Wright - Footballguys G. Kittle TE SF
113 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception J. Meyers WR JAC
114 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL R. Doubs WR NE
115 Dave Richard J. Coleman RB DEN
116 Adam Aizer J. Reed WR GB
117 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl D. Boston WR CLE
118 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones RB MIN
119 Ken Townsel W. Marks RB HOU
120 Jake Ciely - The Athletic B. Allen RB NYJ
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jake Ciely - The Athletic J. Tyson WR NO
122 Ken Townsel Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
123 Jamey Eisenberg M. Lloyd RB GB
124 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl C. Allen WR KC
125 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC
126 Dave Richard D. Prescott QB DAL
127 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL C. Douglas WR MIA
128 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception T. Spears RB TEN
129 Joey Wright - Footballguys J. McMillan WR TB
130 Eric Young - Professional Wrester X. Worthy WR KC
131 Heath Cummings B. Purdy QB SF
132 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles T. Tucker WR LV
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles B. Strange TE JAC
134 Heath Cummings B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
135 Eric Young - Professional Wrester I. Pacheco RB DET
136 Joey Wright - Footballguys C. Williams QB CHI
137 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception J. Ferguson TE DAL
138 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL N. Singleton RB TEN
139 Dave Richard D. Kincaid TE BUF
140 Adam Aizer E. Johnson RB KC
141 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. Johnson TE NO
142 Jamey Eisenberg K. Black RB SF
143 Ken Townsel K. Allen WR IND
144 Jake Ciely - The Athletic K. Mitchell RB LAC
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jake Ciely - The Athletic J. Dart QB NYG
146 Ken Townsel P. Bryant WR DEN
147 Jamey Eisenberg Rams DST LAR
148 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. Lane WR BAL
149 Adam Aizer D. Goedert TE PHI
150 Dave Richard K. Boutte WR HOU
151 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL Texans DST HOU
152 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception D. Sampson RB CLE
153 Joey Wright - Footballguys R. Davis RB BUF
154 Eric Young - Professional Wrester R. Shaheed WR SEA
155 Heath Cummings T. Bigsby RB PHI
156 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles N. Harris RB NYG
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles T. Dell WR HOU
158 Heath Cummings Broncos DST DEN
159 Eric Young - Professional Wrester M. Washington WR MIA
160 Joey Wright - Footballguys Seahawks DST SEA
161 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception T. Ferguson TE LAR
162 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL J. Goff QB DET
163 Dave Richard Steelers DST PIT
164 Adam Aizer K. Shakir WR BUF
165 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl Vikings DST MIN
166 Jamey Eisenberg R. Bateman WR BAL
167 Ken Townsel M. Andrews TE BAL
168 Jake Ciely - The Athletic P. Mahomes QB KC
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Jake Ciely - The Athletic Ravens DST BAL
170 Ken Townsel B. Aubrey K DAL
171 Jamey Eisenberg K. Fairbairn K HOU
172 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl W. Reichard K MIN
173 Adam Aizer Chargers DST LAC
174 Dave Richard M. Willis QB MIA
175 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL G. Holani RB SEA
176 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception Jaguars DST JAC
177 Joey Wright - Footballguys C. Little K JAC
178 Eric Young - Professional Wrester Raiders DST LV
179 Heath Cummings T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
180 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles Giants DST NYG
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles J. Bates K DET
182 Heath Cummings J. Myers K SEA
183 Eric Young - Professional Wrester J. Slye K TEN
184 Joey Wright - Footballguys K. Allen RB WAS
185 Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception C. Dicker K LAC
186 Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL H. Mevis K LAR
187 Dave Richard E. McPherson K CIN
188 Adam Aizer B. Grupe K IND
189 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. Nailor WR LV
190 Jamey Eisenberg A. Kamara RB NO
191 Ken Townsel Eagles DST PHI
192 Jake Ciely - The Athletic E. Pineiro K SF
Team by Team
Jake Ciely - The Athletic
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 24 G. Pickens WR DAL
3 25 B. Bowers TE LV
4 48 B. Irving RB TB
5 49 M. Evans WR SF
6 72 C. Tate WR TEN
7 73 C. Sutton WR DEN
8 96 T. Allgeier RB ARI
9 97 M. Lemon WR PHI
10 120 B. Allen RB NYJ
11 121 J. Tyson WR NO
12 144 K. Mitchell RB LAC
13 145 J. Dart QB NYG
14 168 P. Mahomes QB KC
15 169 Ravens DST BAL
16 192 E. Pineiro K SF
Ken Townsel
Rd Pk Player
1 2 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 23 N. Collins WR HOU
3 26 M. Nabers WR NYG
4 47 L. Burden III WR CHI
5 50 T. Warren TE IND
6 71 R. Stevenson RB NE
7 74 J. Burrow QB CIN
8 95 M. Washington Jr. RB LV
9 98 W. Robinson WR TEN
10 119 W. Marks RB HOU
11 122 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
12 143 K. Allen WR IND
13 146 P. Bryant WR DEN
14 167 M. Andrews TE BAL
15 170 B. Aubrey K DAL
16 191 Eagles DST PHI
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Chase WR CIN
2 22 C. Olave WR NO
3 27 T. McBride TE ARI
4 46 D. Moore WR BUF
5 51 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 70 C. Godwin WR TB
7 75 R. Dowdle RB PIT
8 94 K. Gainwell RB TB
9 99 R. White RB WAS
10 118 A. Jones RB MIN
11 123 M. Lloyd RB GB
12 142 K. Black RB SF
13 147 Rams DST LAR
14 166 R. Bateman WR BAL
15 171 K. Fairbairn K HOU
16 190 A. Kamara RB NO
Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
2 21 A. Jeanty RB LV
3 28 T. Etienne RB NO
4 45 B. Hall RB NYJ
5 52 S. LaPorta TE DET
6 69 D. Maye QB NE
7 76 M. Wilson WR ARI
8 93 D. Stribling WR SF
9 100 J. Coker WR CAR
10 117 D. Boston WR CLE
11 124 C. Allen WR KC
12 141 J. Johnson TE NO
13 148 J. Lane WR BAL
14 165 Vikings DST MIN
15 172 W. Reichard K MIN
16 189 J. Nailor WR LV
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 5 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 20 D. London WR ATL
3 29 D. Smith WR PHI
4 44 D. Swift RB CHI
5 53 D. Adams WR LAR
6 68 T. Pollard RB TEN
7 77 J. Warren RB PIT
8 92 K. Monangai RB CHI
9 101 J. Hurts QB PHI
10 116 J. Reed WR GB
11 125 T. Kelce TE KC
12 140 E. Johnson RB KC
13 149 D. Goedert TE PHI
14 164 K. Shakir WR BUF
15 173 Chargers DST LAC
16 188 B. Grupe K IND
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 6 J. Taylor RB IND
2 19 R. Rice WR KC
3 30 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 43 L. McConkey WR LAC
5 54 Q. Judkins RB CLE
6 67 J. Brooks RB CAR
7 78 J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
8 91 H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
9 102 A. Pierce WR IND
10 115 J. Coleman RB DEN
11 126 D. Prescott QB DAL
12 139 D. Kincaid TE BUF
13 150 K. Boutte WR HOU
14 163 Steelers DST PIT
15 174 M. Willis QB MIA
16 187 E. McPherson K CIN
Joe Pisapia - Fandom NFL
Rd Pk Player
1 7 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 18 A. Brown WR NE
3 31 C. Loveland TE CHI
4 42 J. Love RB ARI
5 55 C. Skattebo RB NYG
6 66 B. Tuten RB JAC
7 79 J. Daniels QB WAS
8 90 J. Addison WR MIN
9 103 S. Diggs WR WAS
10 114 R. Doubs WR NE
11 127 C. Douglas WR MIA
12 138 N. Singleton RB TEN
13 151 Texans DST HOU
14 162 J. Goff QB DET
15 175 G. Holani RB SEA
16 186 H. Mevis K LAR
Alfredo Brown - Reception Perception
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Cook RB BUF
2 17 K. Walker III RB KC
3 32 Z. Flowers WR BAL
4 41 E. Egbuka WR TB
5 56 J. Williams WR DET
6 65 C. Watson WR GB
7 80 T. Henderson RB NE
8 89 R. Harvey RB DEN
9 104 T. Lawrence QB JAC
10 113 J. Meyers WR JAC
11 128 T. Spears RB TEN
12 137 J. Ferguson TE DAL
13 152 D. Sampson RB CLE
14 161 T. Ferguson TE LAR
15 176 Jaguars DST JAC
16 185 C. Dicker K LAC
Joey Wright - Footballguys
Rd Pk Player
1 9 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 16 O. Hampton RB LAC
3 33 T. McMillan WR CAR
4 40 J. Williams RB DAL
5 57 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 64 T. Kraft TE GB
7 81 D. Metcalf WR PIT
8 88 Q. Johnston WR LAC
9 105 C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
10 112 G. Kittle TE SF
11 129 J. McMillan WR TB
12 136 C. Williams QB CHI
13 153 R. Davis RB BUF
14 160 Seahawks DST SEA
15 177 C. Little K JAC
16 184 K. Allen RB WAS
Eric Young - Professional Wrester
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Achane RB MIA
2 15 J. Jefferson WR MIN
3 34 K. Williams RB LAR
4 39 J. Waddle WR DEN
5 58 D. Montgomery RB HOU
6 63 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
7 82 I. Likely TE NYG
8 87 B. Corum RB LAR
9 106 M. Pittman WR PIT
10 111 B. Nix QB DEN
11 130 X. Worthy WR KC
12 135 I. Pacheco RB DET
13 154 R. Shaheed WR SEA
14 159 M. Washington WR MIA
15 178 Raiders DST LV
16 183 J. Slye K TEN
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 11 C. Brown RB CIN
2 14 C. Lamb WR DAL
3 35 J. Jacobs RB GB
4 38 J. Allen QB BUF
5 59 K. Pitts TE ATL
6 62 P. Washington WR JAC
7 83 J. Downs WR IND
8 86 J. Dobbins RB DEN
9 107 K. Concepcion WR CLE
10 110 D. Samuel WR SF
11 131 B. Purdy QB SF
12 134 B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
13 155 T. Bigsby RB PHI
14 158 Broncos DST DEN
15 179 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
16 182 J. Myers K SEA
Nando Di Fino - The 7 Oracles
Rd Pk Player
1 12 D. Henry RB BAL
2 13 S. Barkley RB PHI
3 36 G. Wilson WR NYJ
4 37 R. Odunze WR CHI
5 60 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
6 61 J. Price RB SEA
7 84 J. Herbert QB LAC
8 85 J. Mason RB MIN
9 108 M. Golden WR GB
10 109 C. Hubbard RB CAR
11 132 T. Tucker WR LV
12 133 B. Strange TE JAC
13 156 N. Harris RB NYG
14 157 T. Dell WR HOU
15 180 Giants DST NYG
16 181 J. Bates K DET
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