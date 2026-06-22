2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football Central: Rankings, Tiers, Mock Drafts, and Tua's rising value

The month of June has been a busy one for Dynasty content at CBS Sports. We have brand new rankings for all positions, updated trade charts, mock drafts, and more. Most recently, I gave my thoughts on how Dynasty Fantasy Football commissioners should handle Brendan Sorsby's application to join the 2026 NFL Supplemental Draft. And we are nowhere close to slowing down. New rankings come each month, and we have new mock drafts around the corner as well. Bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates to our Dynasty content.

One of the big takeaways from that Sorsby piece was that leagues that have not had their rookie drafts yet should wait for the supplemental draft, so that they know if Sorsby should be included. For leagues that have already had their rookie drafts, this can feel like a dead time of year in Dynasty. It can also be a great time to try to get a trade done before training camp hype takes off. There will be a lot of change in consensus Dynasty values before we get to Week 1, some justified, some not so much. If I were going to bet on four training camp winners before camp even begins, I would bet on Tua Tagovailoa, Jonathon Brooks, Xavier Worthy, and Isaiah Likely. All four are somewhat volatile values heading into camp, certainly not safe bets, but I expect all four to earn large roles and camp buzz. And they are cheaper than I think they should be in June. If you are feeling a little down about the Dynasty dead period, go see if you can trade for one of them.

If your league allows it, June can also be a great time to find guys on the waiver wire who shouldn't be. Greg Dulcich is my favorite potential waiver wire add. Dulcich quietly had the second-best yards per route run (2.38) at the tight end position last year and should see a lot more opportunity with Jaylen Waddle gone to Denver. We often talk about how the surprising breakout tight ends finish top two on their team in targets, and there is a chance that Dulcich could lead the Dolphins in targets in 2026. Go see if he's available before his training camp buzz builds.

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Here is our most recent Dynasty content:

Rankings

Quarterback Rankings 6/3

Running Back Rankings 6/3

Wide Receiver Rankings 6/3

Tight End Rankings 6/3

Rookie Top 50 5/20

For a full top 150 and trade chart for both Superflex and one QB leagues, head over to SportsLine.

Tiers

Quarterback Tiers 6/10

Running Backs Tiers 6/10

Wide Receiver Tiers 6/12

Tight End Tiers 6/12

Mock Drafts

One QB Startup Mock 6/15

Superflex Tight End Premium Startup Mock 5/30

Superflex Rookie Only Mock 5/4