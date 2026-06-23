2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football One Quarterback Rookie Only Mock Draft: Round by round results and analysis

It's been two months since the 2026 NFL Draft. And while no one has actually played any real football, opinions on some of the rookies have definitely changed. Whether that's because of coach speak, beat writer reports, or OTA highlights, there have still been some very real perception changes amongst rookie drafters. And, since a lot of those rookie drafts haven't happened yet, I thought it was a good time to do a new rookie mock. We went with a one QB mock this time, partially because the last rookie mock we did was a Superflex Tight End Premium mock. But also, because one QB mocks allows us to see where more running backs and wide receivers go and they have been the major movers post draft.

I had Rich Cooling from Fantasy Sanctuary on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to react live to this draft. Check it out:

Below you'll find the results of our three-round draft as well as my thoughts on the major movers in those rounds:

Round 1

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB Arizona Cardinals

2. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

3. Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

5. KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

6. Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

7. Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

8. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

9. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

10. Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

11. Omar Cooper, WR, New York Jets

12. Eli Stowers, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Boston and Cooper are the two big movers in Round 1. Back in May it seemed like every mock we did, Cooper was the next wide receiver off the board after Concepcion and Boston was generally a borderline Round 1 guy, occasionally falling into Round 2. This is just one mock, but it does reflect the fact that Boston has gotten some very positive camp reports while most of the positive wide receiver news coming out of New York has been about Adonai Mitchell. I am now more optimistic about Boston in 2026, but for Dynasty I still give the slightest lean to Cooper. In this draft I think Cooper was more underdrafted than Boston was overdrafted, as I would take both of these wide receivers over Mendoza, Sadiq, and Williams in a one QB league.

Round 2

1. Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

2. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Tennessee Titans

3. Ted Hurst, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Chris Bell, WR, Miami Dolphins

6. Malachi Fields, WR, New York Giants

7. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

8. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Baltimore Ravens

9. Chris Brazzell, WR, Carolina Panthers

10. Demond Claiborne, RB, Minnesota Vikings

11. Zachariah Branch, WR, Atlanta Falcons

12. Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Every draft, no matter whether in May or June, it seems like at least one of these running backs sneak up into the one-two turn. In this draft, Coleman and Singleton did. I am more likely to believe there has been real movement in Coleman's perceived value than Singleton. That's because the industry has turned against RJ Harvey, who I couldn't trade for Jonathon Brooks last week. I am not sure either Coleman or Singleton will matter a year from now, but they do have a lot of upside if the starter there gets hurt. Neither of those guys has risen as much as Claiborne, who used to be an afterthought in Round 3. Everyone has been talking the rookie out of Wake Forest up but it is worth remembering he is still a sixth round pick who needs at least one injury to have a meaningful role this year. I still have him behind two running backs who were drafted in Round 3 of this mock.

Round 3

1. Skyler Bell, WR, Buffalo Bills

2. Kaytron Allen, RB, Washington Commanders

3. Max Klare, TE, Los Angeles Rams

4. Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams

5. Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots

6. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

7. Caleb Douglas, WR, Miami Dolphins

8. Brenen Thompson, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

9. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

10. Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

11. Carson Beck, QB, Arizona Cardinals

12. Oscar Delp, TE, New Orleans Saints

Allen and Washington are an interesting pair in Round 3. Allen has probably been a small riser, but I still think he's an injury away from playing time. Washington's value has been all over the place, but he's probably a small faller. In similar roles, I will take Washington nine times out of ten, but it does seem more likely Allen earns a larger role without an injury since Washington is behind Ashton Jeanty. Still, Washington's big play ability is exactly the type of game that could thrive on five to 10 touches per game and increase his value even if he isn't really Fantasy relevant as a rookie. I like Washington at the end of Round 2, and Allen in the middle of Round 3.