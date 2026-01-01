Happy New Year!

While redraft managers are entering into the quiet time of year, one of my favorite things about Dynasty Fantasy Football is that there is no offseason. We are rapidly moving into 2026 NFL Draft prospect analysis and will soon start delivering our prospect profiles to get you ready for your rookie drafts. But first, it's time to update my Dynasty rankings at each position, and in this first installment of 2026, I am also including a look at my top three tiers at each position. At the quarterback position, Josh Allen is pretty lonely in Tier 1.

Tier 1

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

The theme of this tier is continued excellence. In CBS scoring, Allen has now scored at least 25 FPPG in six straight seasons. To put that in context, Allen is the only QB to average 25 or more in the last two seasons. Remarkable. He will turn 30 before next year, and he is in serious need of a weapons upgrade, but I just can't put anyone else on his level until he gives us a reason to.

Tier 2

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders

Lamar Jackson, QB. Baltimore Ravens

Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

The theme of Tier 2 is that these six QBs all possess league-winning upside in 2026, and I expect all of them to be must-start Fantasy QBs for the foreseeable future. All but one of these QBs were in my top seven one year ago, with Maye being the newcomer. He was one of my biggest misses in 2025, but I don't think I am overreacting by putting him at QB2. Through Week 17, he is QB4 on a per-game basis, with an average of 24.5 FPPG. While there could be some regression in 2026, it is also possible that his situation improves in Year 2 in Josh McDaniels' offense.

On the most recent episode of FFT Dynasty, I had Dan Schneier on to offer his takes on what we saw in 2025 and what it means for 2026. We talked Jaxson Dart, Marvin Harrison Jr., Harold Fannin, and more. Check it out:

Tier 3

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers

Tier 3 nearly wraps up my top 12, with Brock Purdy coming in at QB11 in the rankings below. There are reasons to believe any of these QBs could jump into Tier 2 during the 2026 season, but also at last some reason for concern. This is the lowest Patrick Mahomes has ever been in my rankings in January, but there is good reason for that. While he may be able to get back for Week 1, I would not expect him to run nearly as much as he did this year. I would also not expect him to have Travis Kelce. 2026 could be a down year for Mahomes, but I still expect him to be a Fantasy starter for the next five years, at least.

Here is the first edition of my 2026 Dynasty QB rankings: