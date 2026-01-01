Happy New Year!

While redraft managers are entering into the quiet time of year, one of my favorite things about Dynasty Fantasy Football is that there is no offseason. We are rapidly moving into 2026 NFL Draft prospect analysis and will soon start delivering our prospect profiles to get you ready for your rookie drafts. But first, it's time to update my Dynasty rankings at each position, and in this first installment of 2026, I am also including a look at my top three tiers at each position. At the running back position, those top three tiers are pretty small, so I included a short write-up on Tier 4 as well, which includes Christian McCaffrey and a pair of rookies.

Tier 1

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Gibbs and Robinson were RB1 and RB2 in Dynasty one year ago as well, but at least in my rankings, they have changed places. Assuming Dan Campbell keeps control of the offense in 2026, the one big edge Robinson had on Gibbs, workload, may be gone. Gibbs averaged 18.6 touches per game in the first 17 weeks of the 2025 season, but that spiked to over 21 touches per game in his last six games. Gibbs is in the better offense also, so he gets a slight edge, but it shouldn't be surprising if these to flip flop multiple times in the next 12 months.

Tier 2

De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Both Achane and Jeanty have the potential to be the Dynasty RB1, but pretty obvious things that keep them out of Tier 1 for now. Achane's concerns are mostly based on his offense. We have no idea who the Dolphins coach or QB will be next year. This could be one of the worst offenses in the NFL in a worst-case scenario. Of course, Jeanty just suffered through a season on THE worst offense in football, and his Fantasy production suffered as a result. I still believe if the Raiders get this mess fixed, Jeanty is one of the most talented backs in the league. He's also two years younger than anyone else in my top five.

Tier 3

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills

Cook both had a career year in 2025, setting career highs in both touches and yards. Taylor didn't quite have a career year, but he might have if Daniel Jones had stayed healthy. Both these guys have some long-term security due to their contract and talent, but they are also at the age where you may not be able to project elite production more than two years down the road.

Tier 4

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Since my first three tiers are only a total of six players, I wanted to add in McCaffrey, Henderson, and Hampton. If you prefer to tier by archetype, then obviously it looks ridiculous to have these guys in the same group. For McCaffrey, he reminded us why it is foolish to doubt him, but also only the Dynasty managers who are true contenders should even consider rostering him. Henderson and Hampton both flashed at times in their rookie seasons, but I am expecting much more from them in Year 2.

Here is the first edition of my 2026 Dynasty RB rankings: