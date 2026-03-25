With the initial free agent frenzy complete, we have a clearer picture of what the 2026 running back landscape looks like for Fantasy Football. Just be careful not to mistake "clearer" for "clear." We are still approximately a month away from the 2026 NFL Draft. While this draft class looks like a weak one at running back after Jeremiyah Love, there are plenty of guys who could put a dent in current projected workloads.

That big drop off after Love leads to an absolute mess of potential 1B backs that may not be Fantasy starters, but could certainly earn roles. Mike Washington's impressive combine is certain to have him in the mix for Day 2 draft capital. Emmett Johnson, Jonah Coleman, and Jadarian Price could all still be RB2 in this class as well. The draft will give us more information on what to expect from these backs, but the point for now is, especially in Dynasty, don't draw too many conclusions from NFL depth charts.

I had Matthew Rupert from Couch Scouts on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty to talk about the top rookies in this draft class, including some insightful observations about the skills and weaknesses of these rookie running backs. Check it out:

Of course, rookies aren't the only mystery left in the Dynasty running back rankings. There is plenty of uncertainty about how touches will be distributed in Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Arizona, and several other places. Probably the most interesting is Jacksonville. Bhayshul Tuten is a winner, with Travis Etienne leaving for New Orleans, but just how big of a winner he is will be determined by how big of a role Chris Rodriguez has.

Tuten had an excellent showing at the combine last year, running a 4.32 40-yard dash, and is certainly the most explosive back in Jacksonville. But he came into the league with questions about his ability in the passing game and ball security, and he didn't resolve those as a rookie. Rodriguez has been very efficient as a low-volume rusher and was successful at wrestling touches away from exciting rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Both have had success in short yardage.

I moved Tuten up to RB23 in the rankings below, making him one of the biggest risers in March. At 23 years old, he could move even higher than that if he grabs anything close to a workhorse role. But there is risk at that cost as well if he loses some early downs work to Rodriguez, and LeQuint Allen holds on to his third-down role. In other words, he's a winner, with upside to gain value in the next six months, but nothing close to a safe bet.

The biggest faller is a guy I probably owe a mea culpa on. I have been too excited for too long about the day James Conner leaves Arizona, and Benson takes over. I still believe he is a talented rusher with true three-down upside, but now the team not only brought Conner back but also signed Tyler Allgeier. Benson plummeted down the rankings in this update, but the situation in Arizona is still murky enough that I wouldn't consider dropping him in Dynasty until we get to September. Benson himself is still just 23 years old and could have a bright future in the league. It is just getting hard to believe that the talent I fell in love with is going to get a chance at a full-time role.

Here are my updated Dynasty Running Back Rankings: