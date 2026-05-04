If you have been living under a rock lately you may not have heard but many in the Dynasty Fantasy Football community are down on the 2026 rookie class. While those feelings may prove justified, what my first few rookie drafts have shown me is that this year's draft are going to be interesting, if nothing else. There is a strong consensus on Jeremiyah Love at No. 1 and large agreement on who the next four picks should be, if not the order. After that there three or four guys that most people think are first round picks. By the time you get to the end of Round 1? Well, to quote Kevin Garnett, "anything is possible."

That was proven in this draft. Nicholas Singleton, who I rank at the two-three turn, went 10th overall. Malachi Fields, who I rank in the middle of Round 2, fell to pick 28. That's just a small taste of the chaos you should expect to see in your rookie drafts. The good news is that it is more likely you will get your guys, because the lack of consensus means someone else may be targeting completely different players. The bad news is, it isn't exactly easy to project who will be gone by a certain pick in the draft, which makes trading back a little bit riskier if you have a specific target in mind.

One way to mitigate the lack of depth in this class is to go with tight end premium scoring. This class doesn't have a Brock Bowers or Colston Loveland, but it has several interesting prospects who could be future starters. The draft below is a Superflex PPR league with tight end premium scoring.

You can listen to Matt Cooper and Matthew Rupert break this draft down with me on Fantasy Football Today Dynasty here:

Here are the full results from the mock draft:

Round 1

1. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Arizona Cardinals

2. Carnell Tate, WR, Tennessee Titans

3. Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

5. KC Concepcion, WR, Cleveland Browns

6. Makai Lemon, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks

8. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

9. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, New York Jets

10. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Tennessee Titans

11. Ty Simpson, QB, Los Angeles Rams

12. Eli Stowers, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

In defense of the Singleton pick, he has great pedigree as a former five start recruit and he was considered one of the top three backs in this class going into 2025. The only person who is definitely in his way is Tony Pollard, who is probably spending his last year in Tennessee. In other words, it could work out. I still wouldn't take Singleton before pick 20.

I was surprised to see Mendoza fall to four, but it isn't the first mock this has happened in. At the very least, he isn't a surefire top two pick, especially if the teams picking second and third do not need a quarterback. I still have Mendoza in the top tier with Love and expect him to be a starter in the NFL for the next decade. But if you are contending this year, he may not help you at all in 2026.

Round 2

1. Denzel Boston, WR, Cleveland Browns

2. Germie Bernard, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

4. Chris Bell, WR, Miami Dolphins

5. Zachariah Branch, WR, Atlanta Falcons

6. Jonah Coleman, RB, Denver Broncos

7. Max Klare, TE, Los Angeles Rams

8. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Baltimore Ravens

9. Ted Hurst, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Justin Joly, TE, Denver Broncos

11. Emmett Johnson, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Carson Beck, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Klare was the third tight end off the board and this is another one of those instances where it could be just about anyone after Sadiq and Stowers. In theory, the Rams are a good landing spot eventually. They have been using three tight end sets at an astounding rate and they have an elite offensive system and quarterback. The problem is that Klare could be TE4 in his rookie season and there is no guarantee a path clears before Matthew Stafford and/or Sean McVay leave Los Angeles.

Round 3

1. Eli Raridon, TE, New England Patriots

2. Chris Brazzell, WR, Carolina Panthers

3. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Las Vegas Raiders

4. Malachi Fields, WR, New York Giants

5. Kaytron Allen, RB, Washington Commanders

6. Skyler Bell, WR, Buffalo Bills

7. De'Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

8. Demond Claiborne, RB, Minnesota Vikings

9. Oscar Delp, TE, New Orleans Saints

10. Ja'Kobi Lane, WR, Baltimore Ravens

11. Brenen Thompson, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

12. Kevin Coleman, WR, Miami Dolphins

I had the first pick in this draft and was thrilled to land Raridon at pick 25. He is my TE3 in this class. But that wasn't the only pick I loved in this round. Brazzell, Fields, and Delp are all Round 2 picks in this format for me. There is a very good chance that when you get to Round 3 of your rookie draft, there are multiple players you view as top 20 picks that are still available.

Round 4

1. Drew Allar, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Michael Trigg, TE, Dallas Cowboys

3. CJ Daniels, WR, Los Angeles Rams

4. Kaelon Black, RB, San Francisco 49ers

5. Jack Endries, TE, Cincinnati Bengals

6. Bryce Lance, WR, New Orleans Saints

7. Adam Randall, RB, Baltimore Ravens

8. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

9. Cade Klubnik, QB, New York Jets

10. Taylen Green, QB, Cleveland Browns

11. Eli Heidenreich, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

12. Deion Burks, WR, Indianapolis Colts

I thought the QBs, after the top three, went a little bit later in this draft than they should have. Allar, Klubnik, and Green all play for bad teams with uncertainty at the quarterback position. All could end up in a spot start or more in their rookie seasons. They could even be full-time starters by the time the Fantasy playoffs roll around if their teams are already looking ahead. I wouldn't expect them to be good Fantasy starters, but if you have played in Dynasty Superflex leagues before, you know how desperate teams can get for anyone with a pulse in December.