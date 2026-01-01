Happy New Year!

While redraft managers are entering into the quiet time of year, one of my favorite things about Dynasty Fantasy Football is that there is no offseason. We are rapidly moving into 2026 NFL Draft prospect analysis and will soon start delivering our prospect profiles to get you ready for your rookie drafts. But first, it's time to update my Dynasty rankings at each position, and in this first installment of 2026, I am also including a look at my top three tiers at each position. At the tight end position, it has been a year of transition. Travis Kelce may be saying goodbye, David Njoku battled injuries and got replaced, and George Kittle turned 32 and missed six games due to injury. Thankfully, we had an elite rookie class to fill the void.

Tier 1

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

Tier 1 is the same as it was a year ago, and in the same order. I would understand if you put McBride ahead of Bowers after this past season. I haven't because I think there is significant risk that McBride takes at least a small step backwards next year, and mostly because Bowers played hurt on the worst offense in football this year. Hopefully, the Raiders do some significant work to improve that side of the ball in the offseason. Having the No. 1 pick sure would help.

Tier 2

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Chargers

Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

This is a mega tier, and honestly, it is probably a bit too big. The three rookies at the top definitely belong in the same tier, and the four guys below them are not far behind. Pitts is the wild card in this group and probably deserves a tier of his own. Pitts set a career high in catches and touchdowns this year, just turned 25 years old, and is a free agent. His landing spot could go a long way towards determining whether he belongs in this tier.

On the most recent episode of FFT Dynasty, I had Dan Schneier on to offer his takes on what we saw in 2025 and what it means for 2026. We talked Jaxson Dart, Marvin Harrison Jr., Harold Fannin, and more. Check it out:

Tier 3

AJ Barner, TE, Seahawks

Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens

Mason Taylor, TE, Jets

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams

Theo Johnson, TE, Giants

George Kittle, TE, 49ers



This tier is such a mixed bag that I am not sure you can summarize it in a paragraph. What I am sure of is that people will think I have Kittle way too low, but injuries aren't the only reasons he's slotted here. Outside of touchdowns, his efficiency fell off a cliff in 2025, and he averaged a career low in yards per catch and YAC/reception. He's still awesome, but Father Time is undefeated, and he may have landed his first punches in 2025.

Here is the first edition of my 2026 Dynasty TE rankings: