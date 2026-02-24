The take that Brock Bowers and Trey McBride stand alone in Tier 1 of Dynasty tight end rankings is about as close to a consensus as we get in the Dynasty community. Either could be a first round pick in a one-QB startup draft and both are virtual locks to be drafted in the first two rounds. But it is worth considering whether the better bet to to target a Tier 2 guy, and that tier just keeps getting bigger.

There is pretty universal agreement that both Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren belong in the second tier at tight end. Most people have one or two of Tucker Kraft, Harold Fannin, and Sam LaPorta as well. I would include all three, especially after Detroit added Drew Petzing as their offensive coordinator. Petzing helped develop McBride in Arizona. Petzing's former boss may be responsinble for a sixth tight end getting added to this tier soon.

All indications are that the Falcons will not allow Kyle Pitts to leave Atlanta. That means he'll be playing for Kevin Stefanski in 2026. Stefanski's Browns averaged 166 tight end targets per season over the last three years. Pitts just set career highs in targets, catches, and touchdowns in 2025 and could be in line to best some of those numbers in his Age 26 season. Assuming reports are correct that Pitts is staying in Atlanta, he'll be at the bottom of Tier 2, potentially as the cheapest Tier 2 tight available in Dynasty leagues this offseason.

There is a pretty significant drop off towards the bottom of my top 12, with two wild cards in the middle. I believe both Oronde Gadsden and Isaiah Likely have the potential to jump into the top six Dynasty tight ends but there are questions to answer. The first is what's Gadsden's role will look like in Mike McDaniel's offense. The second is where Likely will play in 2026, as he is a free agent. For now I am slightly more optimistic about Gadsden, and he is three years younger, but the right landing spot for Likely could change that quickly. Washington and Philadelphia are two of my favorite landing spots for Likely. Kansas City could be on that list as well but it is sounding more and more like Travis Kelce could return for another year.

Kenyon Sadiq is the one rookie who has a chance to crack my top 12 after the 2026 NFL Draft. Sadiq's athleticism gives him incredible upside, we'll just have to figure out if he can block well enough to be a full-time player. If he's drafted in the first half of Round 1, you can expect he'll rank no lower than 12 in these rankings.

Here are my updated Dynasty tight end rankings: