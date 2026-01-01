Happy New Year!

While redraft managers are entering into the quiet time of year, one of my favorite things about Dynasty Fantasy Football is that there is no offseason. We are rapidly moving into 2026 NFL Draft prospect analysis and will soon start delivering our prospect profiles to get you ready for your rookie drafts. But first, it's time to update my Dynasty rankings at each position, and in this first installment of 2026, I am also including a look at my top three tiers at each position. At the wide receiver position, the top three tiers include my top 10 wide receivers, who will all be 27 years old or younger to start the 2026 season. While this was a difficult season at the position in Fantasy Football, the future still looks very bright.

Tier 1

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

Chase is the mainstay in this tier. He has been my WR1 in these rankings since Week 5 of the 2024 season. He has been top three in these rankings since October of 2021. And he doesn't even turn 26 years old until March 1st. That being said, Smith-Njigba is two years younger and outscored Chase this year, so it would not be that surprising if Chase's reign at the top ends soon.

Tier 2

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Lamb and Jefferson have long been a part of that top tier with Chase. But they are the oldest wide receivers in my top 10, and they are both coming off down years. For Lamb, it will be very important to see whether the team is able to hold on to George Pickens. Pickens is a problem for Lamb's touchdown upside and the biggest target threat he has played with. Jefferson just needs better quarterback play and a better connection with his quarterback. Hopefully, they figure that out this offseason, because if Jefferson's 2026 looks like his 2025, then he won't be in the top 12 much longer.

On the most recent episode of FFT Dynasty, I had Dan Schneier on to offer his takes on what we saw in 2025 and what it means for 2026. We talked Jaxson Dart, Marvin Harrison Jr., Harold Fannin, and more. Check it out:

Tier 3

Drake London, WR, Falcons

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

This is the most interesting tier to me, because all three of these guys could go either direction. London flashed the top five upside we all believed he had for about six weeks in the middle of the 2025 season. But once again, the Falcons will enter 2026 with QB questions that could derail London's ascent to stardom. Rice was once again remarkable in another small sample size. In his last 17 games, including the playoffs, Rice has 114 catches for 1,307 yards and 8 TDs. But that has come across three seasons in a very unique role, and his QB may not be ready for Week 1. Collins is enormously talented, but coming off a down year with some young target competition emerging in the second half. Any of these guys could be in Tier 2 or Tier 4 by September.

Here is the first edition of my 2026 Dynasty WR rankings: