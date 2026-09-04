The 2026 NFL season starts in just five days. That means Fantasy football draft season is hitting its peak. Even with PPR formats factored in, running backs are still going off the board extremely early according to the latest Fantasy football ADP. Jahmyr Gibbs (ADP of 1), Bijan Robinson (2), Jonathan Taylor (5), Christian McCaffrey (7) and James Cook (9) are generally being picked in the first round, while Ja'Marr Chase (3) is the first receiver going off the board. Josh Allen (21) is the first quarterback picked on average, with Brock Bowers (26) being picked at tight end.

Whether you're hunting for a 2026 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2026 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2026 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings extensive Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2026 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2026 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features Nagel's top busts relative to their ADP:

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals (ADP: No. 24): The defense-needy Cardinals selected him No. 3 overall and the moribund club is favored to lead the NFL in losses. Blocking and trailing game scripts will likely be key hurdles. The team signed noted goal-line vulture Tyler Allgeier in the offseason, and the coaching staff has said it expects veteran James Conner to still be a factor. A great talent on a terrible team is usually the recipe for a limited Fantasy ceiling and we wouldn't take Love in the first two rounds.

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys (ADP No. 23): We wouldn't trust him as a top-24 pick as your WR1, which is where he is currently slotted. Pickens didn't get the massive contract he wanted and instead settled for the franchise tag. Despite his breakout season, we still saw glimpses of his notorious lack of effort and disinterest when he wasn't targeted early or the Cowboys were on the short end of a blowout. There's little chance he repeats as a top-five Fantasy option and we don't want our receiving corps led by a player with a fragile mental disposition. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2026 draft guide has also identified potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2026 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.