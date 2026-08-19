The 2026 NFL season is rapidly approaching as the second week of the NFL preseason begins on Thursday. That means Fantasy football draft season is officially here as well. Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson and Ja'Marr Chase are the first players off the board, according to the latest Fantasy football ADP, while players like Tyjae Spears (ADP of 143), Juwan Johnson (146) and Malik Willis (147) are some of the Fantasy football picks going off the board late.

Whether you're hunting for a 2026 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2026 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2026 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings extensive Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2026 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2026 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2026 Fantasy football sleepers from White, including:

Jaguars RB J'Mari Taylor

"He is well outside typical draft rankings as he's facing an uphill battle to make the team," White told SportsLine. "But Taylor has three-down potential if he can get into the mix in Jacksonville with a team that has much to figure out at the running back position. I can see a path to him beating out Chris Rodriguez for the thunder role in the offense, and his pass-game chops are good enough that he doesn't necessarily have to come off the field on third down. He'll be one I'm watching this preseason."

Texans WR Tank Dell

"Dell endeared himself to the Fantasy community as a rookie by being an explosive weapon for the Texans, but he was less impactful as a sophomore then suffered a severe leg injury that kept him out all of last season. If he can prove healthy heading into the season, he could return to being someone with big-play potential who can take some of the pressure off second-year wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel."

Seahawks RB Emanuel Wilson

"I loved Wilson as a sleeper prior to the NFL Draft, where Seattle took Jadarian Price in the first round. Even with that being the case, Price isn't expected to be a workhorse back, and the potential is there for Wilson to play a key role at least until Zach Charbonnet is healthy. That could come a month into the season, which would probably lead to Wilson's Fantasy value tanking, but if Charbonnet's recovery lasts into the second half, there should be enough time for Wilson to deliver some production for Fantasy managers." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2026 draft guide has also identified other potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2026 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.