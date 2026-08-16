2026 Fantasy football draft prep: Experts unveil rankings, top 150, optimal rookie picks

The 2026 NFL season is rapidly approaching as the first full week of the NFL preseason is now in the rearview mirror. That means Fantasy football draft season is officially here as well. Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson and Ja'Marr Chase are the first players off the board, according to the latest Fantasy football ADP, while players like Baker Mayfield (ADP of 131), Alvin Kamara (135) and Malik Willis (159) are some of the Fantasy football picks going off the board late.

Whether you're hunting for a 2026 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2026 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2026 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings extensive Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2026 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2026 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2026 Fantasy football quarterback tiers from White. Tier 1 is Josh Allen alone.

"It's impressive he continues to finish as high as he does each year without the weapons in the passing attack most other top quarterbacks enjoy," White said. "That's been boosted by his strong rushing production, which includes 41 touchdowns on the ground over the last three years. There's no reason to think that'll change for 2026, which gives him as high a floor as anyone to pair with his No. 1 overall ceiling."

Tier 2 features Drake Maye, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.

"Maye has the best argument for joining Allen at the top considering he outscored the Bills QB in Fantasy last year, but it's also the first time he's been an elite Fantasy talent," White said. "We've seen others hit incredible highs early in recent years and fail to maintain them, and we have to worry about a Jayden Daniels type regression for Maye enough that he can't be at Allen's level."

Tier 3 has a dozen QBs: Jalen Hurts, Trevor Lawrence, Caleb Williams, Dak Prescott, Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Jaxson Dart, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Malik Willis and Bo Nix.

"Here's the reason I'll be waiting on quarterback, like I do most years: There are just too many of them in leagues where you only get to start one to give up on value at other positions by taking one early," White added.

Tier 4 also has a dozen QBs, topped by Kyler Murray. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones also finds his name in tier 4 but is the QB27 per White.

"Daniel Jones showed a lot of Fantasy potential in the first half of his first season with the Colts, but we can't trust him coming off his Achilles injury," White said. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2026 draft guide has also identified other potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2026 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.