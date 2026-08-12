2026 Fantasy football draft prep: NFL experts reveal rankings, top 150, optimal rookie picks

The 2026 NFL season is rapidly as the first full week of the NFL preseason kicks off on Thursday. That means Fantasy football draft season is officially here as well. Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson and Ja'Marr Chase are the first players off the board, according to the latest Fantasy football ADP, while players like Dalton Schultz (ADP of 168), Jauan Jennings (157) and Braelon Allen (160) are some of the Fantasy football picks going off the board late.

Whether you're hunting for a 2026 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2026 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2026 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings extensive Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2026 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2026 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2026 Fantasy football running back tiers from White. Tier 1 is Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson.

"You can't go wrong with either of these players at the top, but there are a couple factors that give Gibbs the edge for me. First, he's not switching offensive coaches like Robinson and even though we expect Kevin Stefanski to focus his offense around the talented running back, there's always a chance he manages his workload more than the previous regime. And second, the Lions have an easy schedule this year that should give Gibbs the opportunity to go nuclear at any given time. Hopefully, the work the Lions did to the offensive line this offseason will help Gibbs to his best season yet, which would be quite the feat."

Tier 2 features Jonathan Taylor, Christian McCaffrey, De'Von Achane, James Cook and Chase Brown.

"I'll likely wind up with not much exposure to the names on this list because I see them as possessing too much downside to grab in the first round. We touched on McCaffrey's downside a bit with his high workload and elevated age. Taylor doesn't catch as many passes as most top backs so he has to have an incredible season on the ground like last year to deliver on first-round capital, and I worry about his chances after he couldn't manage more than 87 rushing yards in any of his last seven games, scoring just three TDs in that span. Achane has to deal not just with a new offense but with little reason for defenses to respect the Miami passing attack." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2026 draft guide has also identified other potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2026 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.