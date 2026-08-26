The 2026 NFL season is now just two weeks away as the final weekend of the preseason approaches. That means Fantasy football draft season is hitting its peak. Even with PPR formats factored in, running backs are still going off the board extremely early according to the latest Fantasy football ADP. Jahmyr Gibbs (ADP of 1), Bijan Robinson (2), Jonathan Taylor (4) and Christian McCaffrey (7) are among the first picks in most drafts.

Whether you're hunting for a 2026 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2026 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2026 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings extensive Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2026 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2026 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features Nagel's top breakouts relative to their ADP:

Rome Odunze (ADP of 66):

"The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Washington product provides a level of physicality that Chicago's other pass catchers lack and we believe, when all of their playmakers are healthy, Odunze is quarterback Caleb Williams' preferred primary target."

Tyler Warren (ADP of 59):

"His rookie season got derailed by the injury to Daniel Jones, and veteran replacement Philip Rivers lacked the arm strength to find Warren on the deep middle routes with which he had been effective. He still finished second on the team in both receptions (76) and receiving yards (817). We love his ADP of late fourth to early fifth round, suggesting you can still get a piece of the elite TE tier even after stacking your early draft with a pair of top-end running backs and receivers."



Malik Willis (ADP of 152):

"Thus far, Willis has shown lethal rushing upside in his first six NFL starts, averaging nearly 45 yards per game and he showed a strong arm in his late-season starts with Green Bay last year. We don't believe the Dolphins will be the abject disaster that most football analysts predict, and see Willis as having some legitimate Fantasy viability. He should be a serviceable low-end starter in 1QB leagues but a great second option for 2QB and superflex formats." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2026 draft guide has also identified potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2026 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.