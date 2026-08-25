The 2026 NFL season is rapidly approaching as the preseason warps up this Saturday. That means Fantasy football draft season is hitting its peak. Even with PPR formats factored in, running backs are still going off the board extremely early according to the latest Fantasy football ADP. Jahmyr Gibbs (ADP of 1), Bijan Robinson (2), Jonathan Taylor (5) and Christian McCaffrey (7) are among the first picks in most drafts.

Whether you're hunting for a 2026 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2026 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2026 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings extensive Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2026 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2026 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features White's top-150 PPR rankings, with Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, Ja'Marr Chase, Puka Nacua, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the way:

"The full-PPR format awards one point per reception, and thus receivers tend to dominate the top of PPR rankings," White told SportsLine. "While I do have seven receivers in my top nine, none of them claim the No. 1 overall spot on my rankings. Even in a PPR format, I would be looking to choose between Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, two running backs who contribute plenty in the passing game, with both averaging around 4.5 receptions per game in 2025." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2026 draft guide has also identified potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2026 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.