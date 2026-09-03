We're no longer weeks but simply days until the start of the 2026 NFL season. That means Fantasy football draft season is hitting its peak. Even with PPR formats factored in, running backs are still going off the board extremely early according to the latest Fantasy football ADP. Jahmyr Gibbs (ADP of 1), Bijan Robinson (2), Jonathan Taylor (5), Christian McCaffrey (7) and James Cook (9) are generally being picked in the first round, while Ja'Marr Chase (3) is the first receiver going off the board.

Whether you're hunting for a 2026 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2026 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2026 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings extensive Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2026 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2026 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features Nagel's top breakouts relative to their ADP:

Quarterbacks

Malik Willis, Dolphins (ADP: No. 154): In what is such a wide-open market for quarterbacks in Fantasy football this season, we see Willis fitting the true definition as a potential breakout as he will become a full-time starter in Miami for the first time in his career. Thus far, Willis has shown lethal rushing upside in his first six NFL starts, averaging nearly 45 yards per game and he showed a strong arm in his late-season starts with Green Bay last year. We don't believe the Dolphins will be the abject disaster that most football analysts predict, and see Willis as having some legitimate Fantasy viability. He should be a serviceable low-end starter in 1QB leagues but a great second option for 2QB and superflex formats.

Honorable mention: Cam Ward, Titans (ADP: No. 190)

Tight ends

Tyler Warren, Colts (ADP: 59): While we generally subscribe to the "great or late" theory when it comes to drafting tight ends in Fantasy football, the former now come with a serious price tag that we believe is a bit too steep. Those who rostered Cardinals stalwart Trey McBride last year might disagree, as he was a staple of many championship-winning clubs. Even so, we're still hesitant to spend a second-round draft pick on the likes of McBride or Brock Bowers of the Raiders because doing so sacrifices immense value on the blue-chip running backs and wide receivers who are going off the board early. We're happy to split the difference and take the value on Warren, whose generally considered the last of the four-player "great" tight end tier behind Bowers, McBride and Colston Loveland. His rookie season got derailed by the injury to Daniel Jones, and veteran replacement Philip Rivers lacked the arm strength to find Warren on the deep middle routes with which he had been effective. He still finished second on the team in both receptions (76) and receiving yards (817). We love his ADP of late fourth to early fifth round, suggesting you can still get a piece of the elite TE tier even after stacking your early draft with a pair of top-end running backs and receivers.



Honorable mention: Chig Okonkwo, Commanders (ADP: 146)

Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2026 draft guide has also identified potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2026 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.