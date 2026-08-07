2026 Fantasy football draft prep: Top NFL experts reveal rankings, best 150 picks, rookie strategy

The 2026 NFL season is rapidly approaching as the Hall of Fame Game is now in the books, and the first full week of the NFL preseason is upcoming. That means Fantasy football draft season is officially here as well. Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson and Ja'Marr Chase are the first players off the board, according to the latest Fantasy football ADP, while players like Dalton Schultz (ADP of 162), Jauan Jennings (153) and Braelon Allen (156) are some of the Fantasy football picks going off the board late.

Whether you're hunting for a 2026 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2026 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2026 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings extensive Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2026 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2026 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features 2026 Fantasy football breakout players from R.J. White, including:

Bears RB Kyle Monangai: "Last year, I tabbed Roschon Johnson as a sleeper considering Ben Johnson's success running a two-back system, but it was Monangai who took control of the second RB role in Chicago as a seventh-round rookie," White said. "If he continues to play second fiddle to D'Andre Swift, he'll probably return similar value this year, but what if the coaching staff puts more on his plate with Swift in the final year of his contract? Monangai exploded for 176 rushing yards in his sole start last year, and league-winning upside is there if opportunity knocks."

Eagles WR Makai Lemon: "I can understand why Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson will be drafted higher in Fantasy as top-10 NFL Draft picks, but I think Lemon has the most upside of all rookies at the position. He has the most proven quarterback throwing him the ball as well as the biggest hole to fill at his position among the trio with A.J. Brown heading to New England. Brown was the WR11 in PPG while DeVonta Smith was WR29, and if Smith and the rookie settle into a closer share of the pie, there's upside for Lemon to crack the top 20 at receiver in his first year." Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2026 draft guide has also identified other potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2026 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.