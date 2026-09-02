The 2026 NFL season is now just one week away as the preseason and roster cuts are in the rearview mirror. That means Fantasy football draft season is hitting its peak. Even with PPR formats factored in, running backs are still going off the board extremely early according to the latest Fantasy football ADP. Jahmyr Gibbs (ADP of 1), Bijan Robinson (2), Jonathan Taylor (5), Christian McCaffrey (7) and James Cook (9) are generally being picked in the first round.

Whether you're hunting for a 2026 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2026 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2026 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings extensive Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2026 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2026 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features Nagel's top breakouts relative to their ADP:

Quarterbacks

Malik Willis, Dolphins (ADP: No. 154): In what is such a wide-open market for quarterbacks in Fantasy football this season, we see Willis fitting the true definition as a potential breakout as he will become a full-time starter in Miami for the first time in his career. Thus far, Willis has shown lethal rushing upside in his first six NFL starts, averaging nearly 45 yards per game and he showed a strong arm in his late-season starts with Green Bay last year. We don't believe the Dolphins will be the abject disaster that most football analysts predict, and see Willis as having some legitimate Fantasy viability. He should be a serviceable low-end starter in 1QB leagues but a great second option for 2QB and superflex formats.

Honorable mention: Cam Ward, Titans (ADP: No. 190)

Running backs

Cam Skattebo, Giants, (ADP: No. 38): Last season, the fourth-round pick from Arizona State made an immediate splash in New York in showcasing his dual-threat skills supported by his trademark brash disposition. His rookie campaign was cut short by an injury, but he has reportedly returned to full health and new coach John Harbaugh already has designated him as the workhorse running back. Although his reckless running style will always lead to injury concerns, he has a great opportunity and, if health holds up, should put up RB1 numbers. With an ADP in the 30s, managers who prefer to go receiver-heavy with their first picks can confidently assert that they've managed a steal with Skattebo as their RB1.

Honorable mention: Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars (ADP: No. 56)

Wide receivers

Rome Odunze, Bears, (ADP: No. 66): Lost amid the nonstop fantasy buzz surrounding receiver Luther Burden and tight end Colston Loveland is the viability of fellow pass catcher Rome Odunze, who saw a strong start in his sophomore campaign derailed by injuries which, coincidentally, led to the late-season opportunities Burden and Loveland seized upon. But early in the season it looked as if Odunze would be a steal for Fantasy managers who drafted him in the vicinity of the eighth round. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Washington product provides a level of physicality that Chicago's other pass catchers lack and we believe, when all of their playmakers are healthy, Odunze is quarterback Caleb Williams' preferred primary target. While Loveland and Burden will fly off your draft boards early, we like Odunze's upside at his fifth-round ADP for the potential to provide strong WR2 production.

Honorable mention: Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals (ADP: No. 73). Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2026 draft guide has also identified potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2026 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.