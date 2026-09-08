The 2026 NFL season begins in just one day on Wednesday, Sep. 9, leaving roughly 24 hours to get last-minute Fantasy football picks in. Even with PPR formats factored in, running backs are still going off the board extremely early according to the latest Fantasy football ADP. Jahmyr Gibbs (ADP of 1), Bijan Robinson (2), Jonathan Taylor (5), Christian McCaffrey (7) and James Cook (9) are generally being picked in the first round, while Ja'Marr Chase (3) is the first receiver going off the board.

Whether you're hunting for a 2026 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2026 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2026 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings extensive Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2026 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2026 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features White's must-draft list with players such as:

WR Luther Burden (55 ADP)

Advanced stats like yards per route run loved Burden last year, and now that DJ Moore is in Buffalo and the team didn't bring in a similarly-established receiver to take his place, Burden has the chance to deliver on last year's efficiency with a bigger role in the offense. He profiled as a potential No. 1 receiver coming out of college but slipped to Round 2, where he landed in the ideal offense captained by Ben Johnson. Burden saw less than 30% of the offensive snaps in each game prior to Week 8, but from that point on he paced to a 72-catch, 1,022-yard season... Burden has top-10 potential at a position where he is barely checking in as a WR2 as the 24th receiver off the board. I'm getting as many shares of him as I can this draft season.

TE Dallas Goedert (111 ADP)

Goedert had about the quietest 11-touchdown season you'll ever see last year, and he had at least six receptions or a touchdown (or both) in 10 of his 15 healthy games. His role in the offense could spike early if Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers don't emerge as key targets out the gate. He also has the potential to post disappointing yardage totals in any given week, so his placement as a Round 10 pick on average certainly makes sense. If I don't get Goedert around that point, I'll likely be waiting until the end of the draft to address the tight end position. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2026 draft guide has also identified potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2026 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.