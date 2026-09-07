The 2026 NFL season begins in just two days on Wednesday, Sep. 9, leaving just over 48 hours to get last-minute Fantasy football picks in. Even with PPR formats factored in, running backs are still going off the board extremely early according to the latest Fantasy football ADP. Jahmyr Gibbs (ADP of 1), Bijan Robinson (2), Jonathan Taylor (5), Christian McCaffrey (7) and James Cook (9) are generally being picked in the first round, while Ja'Marr Chase (3) is the first receiver going off the board, with Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown also regularly going off the board in the first 10 picks.

Whether you're hunting for a 2026 Fantasy football top 150 you can trust, potential 2026 Fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, and busts, or position-specific 2026 Fantasy football rankings, be sure to see what the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by Fantasy experts R.J. White and Josh Nagel, the Fantasy draft bible is a must-have for any serious Fantasy football player. White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports, where he is the current managing editor of Fantasy and betting content. Nagel is the longtime assistant managing editor at SportsLine and a Fantasy Football veteran. This team brings extensive Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2026 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in non-, half- and full-PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, highlights key draft tips and strategies at each position and draft slot, and gives you more analysis that can guide your selections. The Fantasy football draft bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake drafts, salary cap drafts and more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2026 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2026 Fantasy football picks, advice

The Fantasy football draft bible features White's must-draft list:

WR Rashee Rice (28 ADP)

Rice is primed for a big season as Travis Kelce, who turns 37 in October, continues to see his role diminish. The No. 2 receiver options in Kansas City aren't strong enough to expect Rice to have anything other than a high volume of targets week in and week out. Defenses will now have to give more respect to the Kansas City rushing attack after the acquisition of Kenneth Walker, and with Patrick Mahomes trending toward being available for Week 1, the Chiefs' passing attack will have a lot of upside for as long as he can stay healthy.

TE Tucker Kraft (73 ADP)

Kraft may be on a pitch count early on, but that means the snaps he's on the field should be meaningful. He was on pace 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns through seven games before tearing his ACL in the eighth, and he had 19 targets in the two games combined leading into that injury. Now, the Packers have moved on from Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, opening up more targets in the passing offense. Players like Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed may fight for those looks, but Kraft has already proven he can be a Travis Kelce-type presence in this offense as the go-to passing-game weapon.

WR Quentin Johnston (105 ADP)

Johnston appeared on his way to a monster season over the first four games of 2025, averaging nine targets, 5.5 receptions, 84.3 yards and a touchdown against a schedule that included the Chiefs and Broncos. Right tackle Joe Alt's initial injury came in that Week 4 game, and the Chargers' offense didn't look the same from there. Now the team has two healthy tackles heading into Week 1 and a new offensive coordinator in place in Mike McDaniel, who got brilliant seasons out of Tyreek Hill in Miami. Johnston isn't that level of fast (hardly anyone is), but he has proven to be a touchdown threat on any given play with 16 scores over the last two seasons. Get the full Fantasy football draft guide over at SportsLine.

How to find proven 2026 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2026 draft guide has also identified potential busts to avoid in the first round. These players have massively inflated Fantasy football ADPs and have the potential to completely sink your playoff hopes if over-drafted. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player in the 2026 Fantasy football rankings and which huge busts could sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2026 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.