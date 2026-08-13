2026 Fantasy football half-PPR mock draft: Matthew Stafford rewards an extreme wait-on-QB strategy
Jamey Eisenberg explains why waiting on QB paves the way for stronger roster construction in half-PPR drafts
Aug 13, 2026
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9:55 am ET
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2 min read
It's going to be fun drafting quarterbacks this season. The position is deep, and you don't have to reach for one early on Draft Day.
In our latest 12-team, half-PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports staff, the quarterback value was fantastic. Josh Allen fell to No. 47 overall. Drake Maye was selected in Round 6. And Jaxson Dart fell to Round 11. Now, before we continue, you should know that quarterbacks tend to slip in analyst drafts. But even the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data shows that quarterbacks are solid value picks this season. The only quarterback being drafted in the first three rounds is Allen at No. 19 overall. Lamar Jackson is next at No. 39. And on and on it goes. In this draft, I had the chance to draft Allen in Round 4 but opted for D.J. Moore instead. I also passed on Jackson for D'Andre Swift in Round 5. My toughest decision was Jordan Addison or Trevor Lawrence in Round 9, but I wanted to see what my team would look like by waiting on a quarterback as long as possible. Finally, in Round 12, I drafted Matthew Stafford. I was the last manager in this league to draft a starting quarterback, and it worked out well since Stafford was the No. 1 quarterback in 2025. I followed that up with Jared Goff in Round 13, and I love Goff this season. His schedule is fantastic with only five outdoor games through Week 17. Other quarterbacks drafted in Round 13 or later included Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. And quarterbacks who didn't get drafted were Bo Nix, Tyler Shough, Malik Willis and Jordan Love. While Allen, Jackson and Maye are studs, there's so much value at quarterback this season. But for this strategy to work, you have to love the rest of your roster. And I'm pretty excited about this team. The strength of my squad is at receiver and tight end with Ja'Marr Chase, Moore, Chris Godwin, Addison, Matthew Golden and Brock Bowers. I waited until Round 3 to draft my first running back, but I still have a solid corps with Jeremiyah Love, Swift, Tony Pollard, Jordan Mason, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and George Holani. If the Stafford-Goff pairing works out as well as I expect, then this team should compete for a playoff spot. I'm planning to wait for a quarterback a lot this season. As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft. Our draft order is as follows: 1. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff 2. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer 3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer 4. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer 5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Senior Coordinating Producer 6. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host 7. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer 8. Jake Winderman, CBS Sports News Editor 9. James Lamberts, CBS Sports HQ Producer 10. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host 11. Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor 12. Jaclyn DeAugustino, CBS Sports HQ Host
Round By Round
Round 1
Pos
Team
Player
1
Jake Grogins
J. Gibbs RB DET
2
Thomas Shafer
B. Robinson RB ATL
3
Jamey Eisenberg
J. Chase WR CIN
4
Jack Capotorto
J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
5
Meron Berkson
P. Nacua WR LAR
6
Adam Aizer
C. McCaffrey RB SF
7
Dave Richard
J. Taylor RB IND
8
Jake Winderman
A. St. Brown WR DET
9
James Lamberts
D. Henry RB BAL
10
Tommy Tran
C. Lamb WR DAL
11
Dan Schneier
J. Jefferson WR MIN
12
Jaclyn DeAugustino
J. Cook RB BUF
Round 2
Pos
Team
Player
13
Jaclyn DeAugustino
D. London WR ATL
14
Dan Schneier
C. Brown RB CIN
15
Tommy Tran
A. Jeanty RB LV
16
James Lamberts
S. Barkley RB PHI
17
Jake Winderman
K. Walker III RB KC
18
Dave Richard
D. Achane RB MIA
19
Adam Aizer
O. Hampton RB LAC
20
Meron Berkson
A. Brown WR NE
21
Jack Capotorto
N. Collins WR HOU
22
Jamey Eisenberg
B. Bowers TE LV
23
Thomas Shafer
J. Jacobs RB GB
24
Jake Grogins
G. Pickens WR DAL
Round 3
Pos
Team
Player
25
Jake Grogins
T. McBride TE ARI
26
Thomas Shafer
R. Rice WR KC
27
Jamey Eisenberg
J. Love RB ARI
28
Jack Capotorto
M. Nabers WR NYG
29
Meron Berkson
D. Smith WR PHI
30
Adam Aizer
T. Higgins WR CIN
31
Dave Richard
E. Egbuka WR TB
32
Jake Winderman
B. Hall RB NYJ
33
James Lamberts
C. Olave WR NO
34
Tommy Tran
K. Williams RB LAR
35
Dan Schneier
Z. Flowers WR BAL
36
Jaclyn DeAugustino
G. Wilson WR NYJ
Round 4
Pos
Team
Player
37
Jaclyn DeAugustino
J. Williams WR DET
38
Dan Schneier
L. McConkey WR LAC
39
Tommy Tran
T. McMillan WR CAR
40
James Lamberts
D. Adams WR LAR
41
Jake Winderman
J. Waddle WR DEN
42
Dave Richard
C. Loveland TE CHI
43
Adam Aizer
J. Williams RB DAL
44
Meron Berkson
Q. Judkins RB CLE
45
Jack Capotorto
C. Skattebo RB NYG
46
Jamey Eisenberg
D. Moore WR BUF
47
Thomas Shafer
J. Allen QB BUF
48
Jake Grogins
L. Burden III WR CHI
Round 5
Pos
Team
Player
49
Jake Grogins
P. Washington WR JAC
50
Thomas Shafer
M. Evans WR SF
51
Jamey Eisenberg
D. Swift RB CHI
52
Jack Capotorto
T. Etienne RB NO
53
Meron Berkson
B. Irving RB TB
54
Adam Aizer
L. Jackson QB BAL
55
Dave Richard
T. McLaurin WR WAS
56
Jake Winderman
C. Watson WR GB
57
James Lamberts
R. Odunze WR CHI
58
Tommy Tran
T. Henderson RB NE
59
Dan Schneier
T. Warren TE IND
60
Jaclyn DeAugustino
B. Tuten RB JAC
Round 6
Pos
Team
Player
61
Jaclyn DeAugustino
J. Warren RB PIT
62
Dan Schneier
D. Montgomery RB HOU
63
Tommy Tran
J. Burrow QB CIN
64
James Lamberts
J. Daniels QB WAS
65
Jake Winderman
D. Maye QB NE
66
Dave Richard
B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
67
Adam Aizer
C. Tate WR TEN
68
Meron Berkson
S. LaPorta TE DET
69
Jack Capotorto
J. Price RB SEA
70
Jamey Eisenberg
T. Pollard RB TEN
71
Thomas Shafer
M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
72
Jake Grogins
R. Stevenson RB NE
Round 7
Pos
Team
Player
73
Jake Grogins
J. Tyson WR NO
74
Thomas Shafer
K. Pitts TE ATL
75
Jamey Eisenberg
C. Godwin WR TB
76
Jack Capotorto
T. Kraft TE GB
77
Meron Berkson
C. Sutton WR DEN
78
Adam Aizer
J. Downs WR IND
79
Dave Richard
J. Brooks RB CAR
80
Jake Winderman
R. Dowdle RB PIT
81
James Lamberts
A. Pierce WR IND
82
Tommy Tran
H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
83
Dan Schneier
Q. Johnston WR LAC
84
Jaclyn DeAugustino
D. Prescott QB DAL
Round 8
Pos
Team
Player
85
Jaclyn DeAugustino
D. Goedert TE PHI
86
Dan Schneier
C. Williams QB CHI
87
Tommy Tran
M. Lemon WR PHI
88
James Lamberts
C. Hubbard RB CAR
89
Jake Winderman
G. Kittle TE SF
90
Dave Richard
J. Hurts QB PHI
91
Adam Aizer
I. Likely TE NYG
92
Meron Berkson
J. Herbert QB LAC
93
Jack Capotorto
W. Robinson WR TEN
94
Jamey Eisenberg
J. Mason RB MIN
95
Thomas Shafer
D. Metcalf WR PIT
96
Jake Grogins
D. Samuel WR SF
Round 9
Pos
Team
Player
97
Jake Grogins
S. Diggs WR WAS
98
Thomas Shafer
M. Wilson WR ARI
99
Jamey Eisenberg
J. Addison WR MIN
100
Jack Capotorto
T. Lawrence QB JAC
101
Meron Berkson
J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
102
Adam Aizer
B. Corum RB LAR
103
Dave Richard
M. Pittman WR PIT
104
Jake Winderman
J. Meyers WR JAC
105
James Lamberts
J. Ferguson TE DAL
106
Tommy Tran
K. Monangai RB CHI
107
Dan Schneier
J. Reed WR GB
108
Jaclyn DeAugustino
T. Dell WR HOU
Round 10
Pos
Team
Player
109
Jaclyn DeAugustino
T. Spears RB TEN
110
Dan Schneier
J. Dobbins RB DEN
111
Tommy Tran
K. Concepcion WR CLE
112
James Lamberts
R. Harvey RB DEN
113
Jake Winderman
K. Gainwell RB TB
114
Dave Richard
J. Coker WR CAR
115
Adam Aizer
T. Kelce TE KC
116
Meron Berkson
R. White RB WAS
117
Jack Capotorto
T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
118
Jamey Eisenberg
C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
119
Thomas Shafer
X. Worthy WR KC
120
Jake Grogins
Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
Round 11
Pos
Team
Player
121
Jake Grogins
J. Dart QB NYG
122
Thomas Shafer
M. Andrews TE BAL
123
Jamey Eisenberg
M. Golden WR GB
124
Jack Capotorto
D. Boston WR CLE
125
Meron Berkson
D. Stribling WR SF
126
Adam Aizer
J. Higgins WR HOU
127
Dave Richard
M. Lloyd RB GB
128
Jake Winderman
R. Doubs WR NE
129
James Lamberts
K. Shakir WR BUF
130
Tommy Tran
W. Marks RB HOU
131
Dan Schneier
T. Allgeier RB ARI
132
Jaclyn DeAugustino
I. Pacheco RB DET
Round 12
Pos
Team
Player
133
Jaclyn DeAugustino
R. Shaheed WR SEA
134
Dan Schneier
K. Mitchell RB LAC
135
Tommy Tran
O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
136
James Lamberts
J. Nailor WR LV
137
Jake Winderman
A. Jones RB MIN
138
Dave Richard
P. Mahomes QB KC
139
Adam Aizer
R. Davis RB BUF
140
Meron Berkson
D. Sampson RB CLE
141
Jack Capotorto
D. Kincaid TE BUF
142
Jamey Eisenberg
M. Stafford QB LAR
143
Thomas Shafer
C. Douglas WR MIA
144
Jake Grogins
J. Coleman RB DEN
Round 13
Pos
Team
Player
145
Jake Grogins
C. Allen WR KC
146
Thomas Shafer
B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
147
Jamey Eisenberg
J. Goff QB DET
148
Jack Capotorto
A. Kamara RB NO
149
Meron Berkson
T. Tucker WR LV
150
Adam Aizer
J. Blue RB DAL
151
Dave Richard
B. Strange TE JAC
152
Jake Winderman
J. McMillan WR TB
153
James Lamberts
H. Henry TE NE
154
Tommy Tran
B. Purdy QB SF
155
Dan Schneier
D. Wicks WR PHI
156
Jaclyn DeAugustino
J. Jennings WR MIN
Round 14
Pos
Team
Player
157
Jaclyn DeAugustino
K. Allen RB WAS
158
Dan Schneier
T. Bigsby RB PHI
159
Tommy Tran
J. Jeudy WR CLE
160
James Lamberts
K. Murray QB MIN
161
Jake Winderman
K. Sadiq TE NYJ
162
Dave Richard
J. Johnson TE NO
163
Adam Aizer
R. Bateman WR BAL
164
Meron Berkson
M. Washington WR MIA
165
Jack Capotorto
B. Mayfield QB TB
166
Jamey Eisenberg
G. Holani RB SEA
167
Thomas Shafer
M. Washington Jr. RB LV
168
Jake Grogins
P. Bryant WR DEN
Team by Team
Jake Grogins
Rd
Pk
Player
1
1
J. Gibbs RB DET
2
24
G. Pickens WR DAL
3
25
T. McBride TE ARI
4
48
L. Burden III WR CHI
5
49
P. Washington WR JAC
6
72
R. Stevenson RB NE
7
73
J. Tyson WR NO
8
96
D. Samuel WR SF
9
97
S. Diggs WR WAS
10
120
Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
11
121
J. Dart QB NYG
12
144
J. Coleman RB DEN
13
145
C. Allen WR KC
14
168
P. Bryant WR DEN
Thomas Shafer
Rd
Pk
Player
1
2
B. Robinson RB ATL
2
23
J. Jacobs RB GB
3
26
R. Rice WR KC
4
47
J. Allen QB BUF
5
50
M. Evans WR SF
6
71
M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
7
74
K. Pitts TE ATL
8
95
D. Metcalf WR PIT
9
98
M. Wilson WR ARI
10
119
X. Worthy WR KC
11
122
M. Andrews TE BAL
12
143
C. Douglas WR MIA
13
146
B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
14
167
M. Washington Jr. RB LV
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd
Pk
Player
1
3
J. Chase WR CIN
2
22
B. Bowers TE LV
3
27
J. Love RB ARI
4
46
D. Moore WR BUF
5
51
D. Swift RB CHI
6
70
T. Pollard RB TEN
7
75
C. Godwin WR TB
8
94
J. Mason RB MIN
9
99
J. Addison WR MIN
10
118
C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
11
123
M. Golden WR GB
12
142
M. Stafford QB LAR
13
147
J. Goff QB DET
14
166
G. Holani RB SEA
Jack Capotorto
Rd
Pk
Player
1
4
J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
2
21
N. Collins WR HOU
3
28
M. Nabers WR NYG
4
45
C. Skattebo RB NYG
5
52
T. Etienne RB NO
6
69
J. Price RB SEA
7
76
T. Kraft TE GB
8
93
W. Robinson WR TEN
9
100
T. Lawrence QB JAC
10
117
T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
11
124
D. Boston WR CLE
12
141
D. Kincaid TE BUF
13
148
A. Kamara RB NO
14
165
B. Mayfield QB TB
Meron Berkson
Rd
Pk
Player
1
5
P. Nacua WR LAR
2
20
A. Brown WR NE
3
29
D. Smith WR PHI
4
44
Q. Judkins RB CLE
5
53
B. Irving RB TB
6
68
S. LaPorta TE DET
7
77
C. Sutton WR DEN
8
92
J. Herbert QB LAC
9
101
J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
10
116
R. White RB WAS
11
125
D. Stribling WR SF
12
140
D. Sampson RB CLE
13
149
T. Tucker WR LV
14
164
M. Washington WR MIA
Adam Aizer
Rd
Pk
Player
1
6
C. McCaffrey RB SF
2
19
O. Hampton RB LAC
3
30
T. Higgins WR CIN
4
43
J. Williams RB DAL
5
54
L. Jackson QB BAL
6
67
C. Tate WR TEN
7
78
J. Downs WR IND
8
91
I. Likely TE NYG
9
102
B. Corum RB LAR
10
115
T. Kelce TE KC
11
126
J. Higgins WR HOU
12
139
R. Davis RB BUF
13
150
J. Blue RB DAL
14
163
R. Bateman WR BAL
Dave Richard
Rd
Pk
Player
1
7
J. Taylor RB IND
2
18
D. Achane RB MIA
3
31
E. Egbuka WR TB
4
42
C. Loveland TE CHI
5
55
T. McLaurin WR WAS
6
66
B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
7
79
J. Brooks RB CAR
8
90
J. Hurts QB PHI
9
103
M. Pittman WR PIT
10
114
J. Coker WR CAR
11
127
M. Lloyd RB GB
12
138
P. Mahomes QB KC
13
151
B. Strange TE JAC
14
162
J. Johnson TE NO
Jake Winderman
Rd
Pk
Player
1
8
A. St. Brown WR DET
2
17
K. Walker III RB KC
3
32
B. Hall RB NYJ
4
41
J. Waddle WR DEN
5
56
C. Watson WR GB
6
65
D. Maye QB NE
7
80
R. Dowdle RB PIT
8
89
G. Kittle TE SF
9
104
J. Meyers WR JAC
10
113
K. Gainwell RB TB
11
128
R. Doubs WR NE
12
137
A. Jones RB MIN
13
152
J. McMillan WR TB
14
161
K. Sadiq TE NYJ
James Lamberts
Rd
Pk
Player
1
9
D. Henry RB BAL
2
16
S. Barkley RB PHI
3
33
C. Olave WR NO
4
40
D. Adams WR LAR
5
57
R. Odunze WR CHI
6
64
J. Daniels QB WAS
7
81
A. Pierce WR IND
8
88
C. Hubbard RB CAR
9
105
J. Ferguson TE DAL
10
112
R. Harvey RB DEN
11
129
K. Shakir WR BUF
12
136
J. Nailor WR LV
13
153
H. Henry TE NE
14
160
K. Murray QB MIN
Tommy Tran
Rd
Pk
Player
1
10
C. Lamb WR DAL
2
15
A. Jeanty RB LV
3
34
K. Williams RB LAR
4
39
T. McMillan WR CAR
5
58
T. Henderson RB NE
6
63
J. Burrow QB CIN
7
82
H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
8
87
M. Lemon WR PHI
9
106
K. Monangai RB CHI
10
111
K. Concepcion WR CLE
11
130
W. Marks RB HOU
12
135
O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
13
154
B. Purdy QB SF
14
159
J. Jeudy WR CLE
Dan Schneier
Rd
Pk
Player
1
11
J. Jefferson WR MIN
2
14
C. Brown RB CIN
3
35
Z. Flowers WR BAL
4
38
L. McConkey WR LAC
5
59
T. Warren TE IND
6
62
D. Montgomery RB HOU
7
83
Q. Johnston WR LAC
8
86
C. Williams QB CHI
9
107
J. Reed WR GB
10
110
J. Dobbins RB DEN
11
131
T. Allgeier RB ARI
12
134
K. Mitchell RB LAC
13
155
D. Wicks WR PHI
14
158
T. Bigsby RB PHI
Jaclyn DeAugustino
Rd
Pk
Player
1
12
J. Cook RB BUF
2
13
D. London WR ATL
3
36
G. Wilson WR NYJ
4
37
J. Williams WR DET
5
60
B. Tuten RB JAC
6
61
J. Warren RB PIT
7
84
D. Prescott QB DAL
8
85
D. Goedert TE PHI
9
108
T. Dell WR HOU
10
109
T. Spears RB TEN
11
132
I. Pacheco RB DET
12
133
R. Shaheed WR SEA
13
156
J. Jennings WR MIN
14
157
K. Allen RB WAS