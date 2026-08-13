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2026 Fantasy football half-PPR mock draft: Matthew Stafford rewards an extreme wait-on-QB strategy

Jamey Eisenberg explains why waiting on QB paves the way for stronger roster construction in half-PPR drafts

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It's going to be fun drafting quarterbacks this season. The position is deep, and you don't have to reach for one early on Draft Day.

In our latest 12-team, half-PPR mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports staff, the quarterback value was fantastic. Josh Allen fell to No. 47 overall. Drake Maye was selected in Round 6. And Jaxson Dart fell to Round 11.

Now, before we continue, you should know that quarterbacks tend to slip in analyst drafts. But even the CBS Sports Average Draft Position data shows that quarterbacks are solid value picks this season. The only quarterback being drafted in the first three rounds is Allen at No. 19 overall. Lamar Jackson is next at No. 39. And on and on it goes.

In this draft, I had the chance to draft Allen in Round 4 but opted for D.J. Moore instead. I also passed on Jackson for D'Andre Swift in Round 5. My toughest decision was Jordan Addison or Trevor Lawrence in Round 9, but I wanted to see what my team would look like by waiting on a quarterback as long as possible.

Finally, in Round 12, I drafted Matthew Stafford. I was the last manager in this league to draft a starting quarterback, and it worked out well since Stafford was the No. 1 quarterback in 2025.

I followed that up with Jared Goff in Round 13, and I love Goff this season. His schedule is fantastic with only five outdoor games through Week 17.

Other quarterbacks drafted in Round 13 or later included Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. And quarterbacks who didn't get drafted were Bo Nix, Tyler Shough, Malik Willis and Jordan Love.

While Allen, Jackson and Maye are studs, there's so much value at quarterback this season. But for this strategy to work, you have to love the rest of your roster. And I'm pretty excited about this team.

The strength of my squad is at receiver and tight end with Ja'Marr Chase, Moore, Chris Godwin, Addison, Matthew Golden and Brock Bowers. I waited until Round 3 to draft my first running back, but I still have a solid corps with Jeremiyah Love, Swift, Tony Pollard, Jordan Mason, Chris Rodriguez Jr. and George Holani.

If the Stafford-Goff pairing works out as well as I expect, then this team should compete for a playoff spot. I'm planning to wait for a quarterback a lot this season.

As a reference point for this mock draft, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE) with six reserves for a 14-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jake Grogins, CBS Sports HQ Production Staff
2. Thomas Shafer, FFT Podcast Producer
3. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Senior Coordinating Producer
6. Adam Aizer, FFT Podcast Host
7. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Jake Winderman, CBS Sports News Editor
9. James Lamberts, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
11. Dan Schneier, Senior Fantasy Editor
12. Jaclyn DeAugustino, CBS Sports HQ Host

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Jake Grogins J. Gibbs RB DET
2 Thomas Shafer B. Robinson RB ATL
3 Jamey Eisenberg J. Chase WR CIN
4 Jack Capotorto J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
5 Meron Berkson P. Nacua WR LAR
6 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB SF
7 Dave Richard J. Taylor RB IND
8 Jake Winderman A. St. Brown WR DET
9 James Lamberts D. Henry RB BAL
10 Tommy Tran C. Lamb WR DAL
11 Dan Schneier J. Jefferson WR MIN
12 Jaclyn DeAugustino J. Cook RB BUF
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Jaclyn DeAugustino D. London WR ATL
14 Dan Schneier C. Brown RB CIN
15 Tommy Tran A. Jeanty RB LV
16 James Lamberts S. Barkley RB PHI
17 Jake Winderman K. Walker III RB KC
18 Dave Richard D. Achane RB MIA
19 Adam Aizer O. Hampton RB LAC
20 Meron Berkson A. Brown WR NE
21 Jack Capotorto N. Collins WR HOU
22 Jamey Eisenberg B. Bowers TE LV
23 Thomas Shafer J. Jacobs RB GB
24 Jake Grogins G. Pickens WR DAL
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Jake Grogins T. McBride TE ARI
26 Thomas Shafer R. Rice WR KC
27 Jamey Eisenberg J. Love RB ARI
28 Jack Capotorto M. Nabers WR NYG
29 Meron Berkson D. Smith WR PHI
30 Adam Aizer T. Higgins WR CIN
31 Dave Richard E. Egbuka WR TB
32 Jake Winderman B. Hall RB NYJ
33 James Lamberts C. Olave WR NO
34 Tommy Tran K. Williams RB LAR
35 Dan Schneier Z. Flowers WR BAL
36 Jaclyn DeAugustino G. Wilson WR NYJ
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Jaclyn DeAugustino J. Williams WR DET
38 Dan Schneier L. McConkey WR LAC
39 Tommy Tran T. McMillan WR CAR
40 James Lamberts D. Adams WR LAR
41 Jake Winderman J. Waddle WR DEN
42 Dave Richard C. Loveland TE CHI
43 Adam Aizer J. Williams RB DAL
44 Meron Berkson Q. Judkins RB CLE
45 Jack Capotorto C. Skattebo RB NYG
46 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moore WR BUF
47 Thomas Shafer J. Allen QB BUF
48 Jake Grogins L. Burden III WR CHI
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Jake Grogins P. Washington WR JAC
50 Thomas Shafer M. Evans WR SF
51 Jamey Eisenberg D. Swift RB CHI
52 Jack Capotorto T. Etienne RB NO
53 Meron Berkson B. Irving RB TB
54 Adam Aizer L. Jackson QB BAL
55 Dave Richard T. McLaurin WR WAS
56 Jake Winderman C. Watson WR GB
57 James Lamberts R. Odunze WR CHI
58 Tommy Tran T. Henderson RB NE
59 Dan Schneier T. Warren TE IND
60 Jaclyn DeAugustino B. Tuten RB JAC
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Jaclyn DeAugustino J. Warren RB PIT
62 Dan Schneier D. Montgomery RB HOU
63 Tommy Tran J. Burrow QB CIN
64 James Lamberts J. Daniels QB WAS
65 Jake Winderman D. Maye QB NE
66 Dave Richard B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
67 Adam Aizer C. Tate WR TEN
68 Meron Berkson S. LaPorta TE DET
69 Jack Capotorto J. Price RB SEA
70 Jamey Eisenberg T. Pollard RB TEN
71 Thomas Shafer M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
72 Jake Grogins R. Stevenson RB NE
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Jake Grogins J. Tyson WR NO
74 Thomas Shafer K. Pitts TE ATL
75 Jamey Eisenberg C. Godwin WR TB
76 Jack Capotorto T. Kraft TE GB
77 Meron Berkson C. Sutton WR DEN
78 Adam Aizer J. Downs WR IND
79 Dave Richard J. Brooks RB CAR
80 Jake Winderman R. Dowdle RB PIT
81 James Lamberts A. Pierce WR IND
82 Tommy Tran H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
83 Dan Schneier Q. Johnston WR LAC
84 Jaclyn DeAugustino D. Prescott QB DAL
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Jaclyn DeAugustino D. Goedert TE PHI
86 Dan Schneier C. Williams QB CHI
87 Tommy Tran M. Lemon WR PHI
88 James Lamberts C. Hubbard RB CAR
89 Jake Winderman G. Kittle TE SF
90 Dave Richard J. Hurts QB PHI
91 Adam Aizer I. Likely TE NYG
92 Meron Berkson J. Herbert QB LAC
93 Jack Capotorto W. Robinson WR TEN
94 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mason RB MIN
95 Thomas Shafer D. Metcalf WR PIT
96 Jake Grogins D. Samuel WR SF
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Jake Grogins S. Diggs WR WAS
98 Thomas Shafer M. Wilson WR ARI
99 Jamey Eisenberg J. Addison WR MIN
100 Jack Capotorto T. Lawrence QB JAC
101 Meron Berkson J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
102 Adam Aizer B. Corum RB LAR
103 Dave Richard M. Pittman WR PIT
104 Jake Winderman J. Meyers WR JAC
105 James Lamberts J. Ferguson TE DAL
106 Tommy Tran K. Monangai RB CHI
107 Dan Schneier J. Reed WR GB
108 Jaclyn DeAugustino T. Dell WR HOU
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Jaclyn DeAugustino T. Spears RB TEN
110 Dan Schneier J. Dobbins RB DEN
111 Tommy Tran K. Concepcion WR CLE
112 James Lamberts R. Harvey RB DEN
113 Jake Winderman K. Gainwell RB TB
114 Dave Richard J. Coker WR CAR
115 Adam Aizer T. Kelce TE KC
116 Meron Berkson R. White RB WAS
117 Jack Capotorto T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
118 Jamey Eisenberg C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
119 Thomas Shafer X. Worthy WR KC
120 Jake Grogins Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Jake Grogins J. Dart QB NYG
122 Thomas Shafer M. Andrews TE BAL
123 Jamey Eisenberg M. Golden WR GB
124 Jack Capotorto D. Boston WR CLE
125 Meron Berkson D. Stribling WR SF
126 Adam Aizer J. Higgins WR HOU
127 Dave Richard M. Lloyd RB GB
128 Jake Winderman R. Doubs WR NE
129 James Lamberts K. Shakir WR BUF
130 Tommy Tran W. Marks RB HOU
131 Dan Schneier T. Allgeier RB ARI
132 Jaclyn DeAugustino I. Pacheco RB DET
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Jaclyn DeAugustino R. Shaheed WR SEA
134 Dan Schneier K. Mitchell RB LAC
135 Tommy Tran O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
136 James Lamberts J. Nailor WR LV
137 Jake Winderman A. Jones RB MIN
138 Dave Richard P. Mahomes QB KC
139 Adam Aizer R. Davis RB BUF
140 Meron Berkson D. Sampson RB CLE
141 Jack Capotorto D. Kincaid TE BUF
142 Jamey Eisenberg M. Stafford QB LAR
143 Thomas Shafer C. Douglas WR MIA
144 Jake Grogins J. Coleman RB DEN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Jake Grogins C. Allen WR KC
146 Thomas Shafer B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
147 Jamey Eisenberg J. Goff QB DET
148 Jack Capotorto A. Kamara RB NO
149 Meron Berkson T. Tucker WR LV
150 Adam Aizer J. Blue RB DAL
151 Dave Richard B. Strange TE JAC
152 Jake Winderman J. McMillan WR TB
153 James Lamberts H. Henry TE NE
154 Tommy Tran B. Purdy QB SF
155 Dan Schneier D. Wicks WR PHI
156 Jaclyn DeAugustino J. Jennings WR MIN
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Jaclyn DeAugustino K. Allen RB WAS
158 Dan Schneier T. Bigsby RB PHI
159 Tommy Tran J. Jeudy WR CLE
160 James Lamberts K. Murray QB MIN
161 Jake Winderman K. Sadiq TE NYJ
162 Dave Richard J. Johnson TE NO
163 Adam Aizer R. Bateman WR BAL
164 Meron Berkson M. Washington WR MIA
165 Jack Capotorto B. Mayfield QB TB
166 Jamey Eisenberg G. Holani RB SEA
167 Thomas Shafer M. Washington Jr. RB LV
168 Jake Grogins P. Bryant WR DEN
Team by Team
Jake Grogins
Rd Pk Player
1 1 J. Gibbs RB DET
2 24 G. Pickens WR DAL
3 25 T. McBride TE ARI
4 48 L. Burden III WR CHI
5 49 P. Washington WR JAC
6 72 R. Stevenson RB NE
7 73 J. Tyson WR NO
8 96 D. Samuel WR SF
9 97 S. Diggs WR WAS
10 120 Z. Charbonnet RB SEA
11 121 J. Dart QB NYG
12 144 J. Coleman RB DEN
13 145 C. Allen WR KC
14 168 P. Bryant WR DEN
Thomas Shafer
Rd Pk Player
1 2 B. Robinson RB ATL
2 23 J. Jacobs RB GB
3 26 R. Rice WR KC
4 47 J. Allen QB BUF
5 50 M. Evans WR SF
6 71 M. Harrison Jr. WR ARI
7 74 K. Pitts TE ATL
8 95 D. Metcalf WR PIT
9 98 M. Wilson WR ARI
10 119 X. Worthy WR KC
11 122 M. Andrews TE BAL
12 143 C. Douglas WR MIA
13 146 B. Robinson Jr. RB ATL
14 167 M. Washington Jr. RB LV
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 3 J. Chase WR CIN
2 22 B. Bowers TE LV
3 27 J. Love RB ARI
4 46 D. Moore WR BUF
5 51 D. Swift RB CHI
6 70 T. Pollard RB TEN
7 75 C. Godwin WR TB
8 94 J. Mason RB MIN
9 99 J. Addison WR MIN
10 118 C. Rodriguez Jr. RB JAC
11 123 M. Golden WR GB
12 142 M. Stafford QB LAR
13 147 J. Goff QB DET
14 166 G. Holani RB SEA
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 4 J. Smith-Njigba WR SEA
2 21 N. Collins WR HOU
3 28 M. Nabers WR NYG
4 45 C. Skattebo RB NYG
5 52 T. Etienne RB NO
6 69 J. Price RB SEA
7 76 T. Kraft TE GB
8 93 W. Robinson WR TEN
9 100 T. Lawrence QB JAC
10 117 T. Tracy Jr. RB NYG
11 124 D. Boston WR CLE
12 141 D. Kincaid TE BUF
13 148 A. Kamara RB NO
14 165 B. Mayfield QB TB
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 P. Nacua WR LAR
2 20 A. Brown WR NE
3 29 D. Smith WR PHI
4 44 Q. Judkins RB CLE
5 53 B. Irving RB TB
6 68 S. LaPorta TE DET
7 77 C. Sutton WR DEN
8 92 J. Herbert QB LAC
9 101 J. Croskey-Merritt RB WAS
10 116 R. White RB WAS
11 125 D. Stribling WR SF
12 140 D. Sampson RB CLE
13 149 T. Tucker WR LV
14 164 M. Washington WR MIA
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. McCaffrey RB SF
2 19 O. Hampton RB LAC
3 30 T. Higgins WR CIN
4 43 J. Williams RB DAL
5 54 L. Jackson QB BAL
6 67 C. Tate WR TEN
7 78 J. Downs WR IND
8 91 I. Likely TE NYG
9 102 B. Corum RB LAR
10 115 T. Kelce TE KC
11 126 J. Higgins WR HOU
12 139 R. Davis RB BUF
13 150 J. Blue RB DAL
14 163 R. Bateman WR BAL
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Taylor RB IND
2 18 D. Achane RB MIA
3 31 E. Egbuka WR TB
4 42 C. Loveland TE CHI
5 55 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 66 B. Thomas Jr. WR JAC
7 79 J. Brooks RB CAR
8 90 J. Hurts QB PHI
9 103 M. Pittman WR PIT
10 114 J. Coker WR CAR
11 127 M. Lloyd RB GB
12 138 P. Mahomes QB KC
13 151 B. Strange TE JAC
14 162 J. Johnson TE NO
Jake Winderman
Rd Pk Player
1 8 A. St. Brown WR DET
2 17 K. Walker III RB KC
3 32 B. Hall RB NYJ
4 41 J. Waddle WR DEN
5 56 C. Watson WR GB
6 65 D. Maye QB NE
7 80 R. Dowdle RB PIT
8 89 G. Kittle TE SF
9 104 J. Meyers WR JAC
10 113 K. Gainwell RB TB
11 128 R. Doubs WR NE
12 137 A. Jones RB MIN
13 152 J. McMillan WR TB
14 161 K. Sadiq TE NYJ
James Lamberts
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Henry RB BAL
2 16 S. Barkley RB PHI
3 33 C. Olave WR NO
4 40 D. Adams WR LAR
5 57 R. Odunze WR CHI
6 64 J. Daniels QB WAS
7 81 A. Pierce WR IND
8 88 C. Hubbard RB CAR
9 105 J. Ferguson TE DAL
10 112 R. Harvey RB DEN
11 129 K. Shakir WR BUF
12 136 J. Nailor WR LV
13 153 H. Henry TE NE
14 160 K. Murray QB MIN
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 10 C. Lamb WR DAL
2 15 A. Jeanty RB LV
3 34 K. Williams RB LAR
4 39 T. McMillan WR CAR
5 58 T. Henderson RB NE
6 63 J. Burrow QB CIN
7 82 H. Fannin Jr. TE CLE
8 87 M. Lemon WR PHI
9 106 K. Monangai RB CHI
10 111 K. Concepcion WR CLE
11 130 W. Marks RB HOU
12 135 O. Cooper Jr. WR NYJ
13 154 B. Purdy QB SF
14 159 J. Jeudy WR CLE
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Jefferson WR MIN
2 14 C. Brown RB CIN
3 35 Z. Flowers WR BAL
4 38 L. McConkey WR LAC
5 59 T. Warren TE IND
6 62 D. Montgomery RB HOU
7 83 Q. Johnston WR LAC
8 86 C. Williams QB CHI
9 107 J. Reed WR GB
10 110 J. Dobbins RB DEN
11 131 T. Allgeier RB ARI
12 134 K. Mitchell RB LAC
13 155 D. Wicks WR PHI
14 158 T. Bigsby RB PHI
Jaclyn DeAugustino
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Cook RB BUF
2 13 D. London WR ATL
3 36 G. Wilson WR NYJ
4 37 J. Williams WR DET
5 60 B. Tuten RB JAC
6 61 J. Warren RB PIT
7 84 D. Prescott QB DAL
8 85 D. Goedert TE PHI
9 108 T. Dell WR HOU
10 109 T. Spears RB TEN
11 132 I. Pacheco RB DET
12 133 R. Shaheed WR SEA
13 156 J. Jennings WR MIN
14 157 K. Allen RB WAS
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