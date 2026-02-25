We all know the top prospects in this draft class. The likes of Fernando Mendoza, Jeremiyah Love, Carnell Tate, and Kenyon Sadiq will be selected early in the 2026 NFL Draft and will be expected to contribute early in their NFL careers. As we move further down the draft board, it becomes increasingly more difficult to find Fantasy stars of tomorrow, but it's certainly possible.

The 2026 NFL Draft has been billed as one that'll likely be good for the trenches but not so much for skill positions. However, the more players I studied, the more players I found that I wholeheartedly believe will have a shot at becoming Fantasy contributors in Year 1. If the following players fail to show signs of life in their Rookie season, they'll at the very least be worth drafting and stashing in Dynasty leagues.



QB, Taylen Green, Arkansas

As long as putting points on the board is the primary objective, Taylen Green should always be considered a quarterback prospect. As a true dual-threat quarterback, he's capable of putting the ball in the endzone with his arm and his legs. At 6-foot-6, 224 pounds, he's got the arm strength necessary to make up for being late on any down that requires him to make an off-schedule play. He's also got above-average athleticism for the quarterback position as he's expected to run the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds or lower. Look for Green to put on a show at the NFL Combine and place himself firmly on the radar of quarterback-needy teams ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. If he's able to sit and learn behind a veteran for a year or two, he could be the perfect player to draft and stash in Dynasty leagues.

Comparison: Randall Cunningham

Perfect fits: Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts

Honorable mention: Drew Allar | Hayes King | Jalon Daniels | Diego Pavia

Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

Adam Randall is a very intriguing prospect. At 6-foot-2, 233 pounds, Randall possesses a great deal of versatility. Coming out of high school, he was a four-star wide receiver prospect. He didn't make the full-time transition to running back until his final season at Clemson, when he rushed for 814 yards and 10 touchdowns and added another 254 yards and three touchdowns on 36 receptions. Despite his height, he actually runs quite well behind his pads, and thanks to his background at wide receiver, he's a mismatch for most linebackers and safeties. Due to his height, most defenders tend to go after his legs, and his legs do tend to go dead on contact. He'll need to get slightly stronger in his lower half to maximize yardage through contact to his lower half at the next level. With that said, I wouldn't be shocked to see him carve out a role for himself early in his NFL career.

Comparison: James Starks

Perfect fits: Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills,

Rahsul Faison, RB, South Carolina

When it comes to patience and start-and-stop ability, there's no better running back in the 2026 NFL Draft than Rashul Faison. He truly understands what it means to be slow to and fast through the hole. He does a tremendous job of setting up his blocks, and he's got the ability to make defenders miss once he breaks into the open field. While he didn't put up big numbers at South Carolina, his 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 at Utah State is proof that he's capable of taking on a three-down role at the next level. Faison will, in fact, be a 26-year-old rookie, so it would be in the best interest of any team that selects him to get all they can out of him now. With that said, the film says the juice is certainly worth the squeeze, and he has the talent to be a fine RB2.

Comparison: Kevin Smith

Perfect fits: New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans

Mike Washington Jr. RB, Arkansas

If there's any player whose Combine performance may cause teams to go back and take a second look at the film, it's Mike Washington Jr. Washington posted 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground and added another 226 yards and one touchdown on 28 receptions. At 6-foot, 228 pounds, Washington is much more explosive than he's given credit for in scouting circles. He's got a slashing running style with the speed to pull away from secondary defenders with ease. His acceleration is apparent on film, and while I'd love to see him get his pad level a little lower at or behind the line of scrimmage, he always seems to get his pads down just before contact. Washington may not be the best back in the 2026 Draft, but when it comes to upside, he's probably my favorite running back in this class. Expect his stock to soar with a stellar performance in Indy.

Comparison: DeMarco Murray

Perfect fits: Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders

Honorable mention:

Nick Singleton, Penn State | RB, Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest | Noah Whittington | Eli Heidenreich, RB/WR, Navy

Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Unfortunately, Tennessee wide receivers are getting a bad rep throughout league circles. The Volunteer offense tends to lean on a player's overall athleticism, as opposed to nuance and savvy at the wide receiver position. While Volunteer wide receivers haven't panned out in recent years, there's reason to believe Chris Brazzell could be different. Though he's 6-foot-5, 200 pounds, he has long speed and would be best suited as a "Z" receiver. The "Z" receiver or flanker is often positioned off the line of scrimmage and is frequently used in motion. Flankers are often granted a free release as a result of being positioned off the ball or used in motion, and that makes a player with Brazzell's size-speed combo that much more dangerous. If he happens to land in an offense that has an established No. 1 WR and utilizes a great deal of pre-snap motion, he could carve out a role as a deep threat early in his career.

Comparison: DJ Chark Jr.

Perfect fits: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Any team in need of a player who can take their short passing game to another level, they'll certainly want to consider Zachariah Branch. Many coaches call the short passes and screens as extended handoffs, and Branch is definitely a guy who will receive a great deal of them in the NFL. Many of his receptions were behind the line of scrimmage at Georgia. That will likely continue to be a theme early in his career, which makes him the perfect young receiver to take a flyer on in PPR leagues. As he continues to round out his game, he'll be best suited in a West Coast offense that allows him to thrive as a runner after the catch. Thanks to his quickness and long speed, any coach worth his salt will quickly realize he's simply too explosive to keep on the sideline.

Comparison: Marquise "Hollywood" Brown

Perfect fits: Cleveland Browns | Miami Dolphins | Arizona Cardinals

Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

This is a receiver with real track speed. He's got a personal best of 10.18 in the 100-meter dash, and it is possible he leaves Indianapolis as the 2026 NFL Combine's fastest man. While Thompson is listed at 5'9 170, he should not be relegated to the slot. He has the quickness to win on the outside. Any defender who attempts to jam him with no help over the top could have a very long day. Due to his speed, many teams gave him a great deal of cushion, and I wouldn't be shocked if that were the case for him in the NFL as well. Brenen may need to add a little more muscle to his frame, but he's a player who is deserving of a lot more fanfare. Expect his draft stock to rise exponentially after this weekend.

Comparison: Santana Moss

NFL fits: Kansas City Chiefs | Philadelphia Eagles | Carolina Panthers

Honorable mention:

Emmanuel Henderson Jr., WR, Kansas | CJ Daniels, WR, Miami | Bryce Lance, WR, NDSU | Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Michael Trigg has a massive catch radius and will be a great security blanket for a young or struggling quarterback. He can play above the rim and is the ultimate matchup nightmare. He's too big for most safeties, and he's too athletic for your average linebacker. He'll need to get bigger and work on improving his base to become a better blocker, but as it stands, he's the perfect "move" tight end.

Comparison: Noah Fant

NFL fits: Houston Texans | New England Patriots | Denver Broncos

Khalil Dinkins, TE, Penn State

Despite not being utilized much in the passing game, Dinkins' athleticism definitely stands out whenever the ball is thrown in his direction. Due to a lack of production, he'll need to make his presence felt during the Combine, and he certainly has the athleticism necessary to improve his draft stock. He has outstanding body control when the ball is in the air, and he does an excellent job catching the ball at its highest point. He's expected to be a Day 3 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, but given his explosiveness and natural hands, I wouldn't be surprised to see him make a 53-man roster and carve out a role for himself late in the season. If he runs in the low 4.5 area in the 40-yard Dash, and looks the part in on-field drills, he's definitely worthy of a draft and stash in Dynasty leagues.

Comparison: Chig Okonkwo

Honorable mention:

Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia | Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Mississippi | Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame | Jack Endries, TE, Texas