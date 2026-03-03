The 2026 NFL Combine was an explosive one with some of the best athletic testing we've seen across the board since the induction of the NFL's premier scouting event. While athletic testing does not always translate to Fantasy Football success, it does often translate to draft capital. What I mean by that is wide receivers who have run a sub 4.30 40-yard dash have most often risen to Day 2 (and often Round 2 picks). And what we've learned in the Fantasy Football realm is that early draft capital often leads to early opportunity/volume. And of course -- volume leads to consistent Fantasy production.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the biggest risers and a few sleepers who stood out at the NFL Combine and will now be on your Fantasy Football radar for your upcoming Dynasty drafts, redraft, and keeper leagues.

Five risers

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Sadiq is a dark horse to be the first skill position player selected this April, and we know draft capital matters in Fantasy Football -- specifically at the tight end position. See: Colston Loveland, Tyler Warren, etc. The first skill pick will still most likely be Jeremiah Love, but Sadiq could end up being selected before any of the wide receivers after proving to be one of the best athletes in the entire draft class. At 6-3 and 241 pounds, Sadiq ran a 4.39 40-yard dash. Sub 4.4 speed at 241 is unheard and not only is he a horizontal mismatch for future NFL play callers, but he has vertical speed to make long touchdowns that can change the trajectory of a Fantasy Football matchup in a snap. It wasn't just the 40-yard dash either. Sadiq displayed elite verticality and ability to high-point the ball with his vertical jump and explosiveness with his broad jump, in addition to elite 10 and 20-yard splits that display his quickness and acceleration.

Jeremiah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Love was already projected to be the first overall pick in rookie Dynasty drafts, and that could extend to SuperFlex and 2QB formats, but burning a 4.37 40-yard dash has discussions starting about if he might be in the Bijan Robinson tier of running backs -- or better -- right away. Love looked fluid in drills, explosive with stop-and-start ability, and may be a better receiving back than all but a few guys at the NFL level. That's a skill set that dominates in Fantasy Football. Making matters even more interesting is that this draft class features very few blue-chip prospects up top, and almost all of them are at non-premium NFL positions. This means Love could go earlier than expected and be drafted into a great NFL offense with the Chiefs as the best fit. Love is very likely to rise all the way to the first round of your redraft leagues this August.

Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Washington is the biggest overall riser at the entire Combine among skill players after blazing a 4.33 40-yard dash at 223 pounds. But it didn't end with just the combination of size and home-run hitting speed. Washington had a 92nd percentile burst score and tested great in the 10 and 20-yard splits. These are Chris Johnson (CJ2K) type testing numbers, and while he doesn't run like Johnson on tape, that type of home run upside is coveted by NFL teams. This will lead to earlier draft capital, which is a great harbinger of Fantasy success.

Bryce Lance, WR, NDSU

Yes, we're talking about Lance, the brother of former first-round draft pick Trey Lance. And Lance played at North Dakota State, too, and if you blink twice, you might feel like you're watching a thicker and more explosive version of Christian Watson when you watch Lance's tape. He easily separates from defensive backs on post routes and vertically-oriented concepts. He has breakaway speed in the open field and can burn on end arounds. It's impossible to project how he will fare against NFL cornerbacks, but when healthy, his predecessor, Watson, has been an excellent Fantasy contributor in Green Bay.

Here are Lance's testing numbers at the Combine, and in parentheses where he ranked among all receivers at the event.

40 Yard Dash: 4.34 (5th)

10 Yard Split: 1.49 (2nd)

Vertical Jump: 41.50" (4th)

Broad Jump: 11'1" (3rd)

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Stowers tested so well that he is now being discussed as a potential first-round draft pick this April. If he goes in Round 1, it means a team has a plan to feature him early, and he should be on everyone's Fantasy radar. Stowers posted a 45.5-inch vertical jump -- the best by any tight end dating back to at least 2003. That shows his ability to high-point the football and could make him a team's immediate top red zone threat. Stowers ran a 4.51 40-yard dash, which is mighty fast for a tight end prospect. He also posted elite testing numbers in short area quickness, burst, and explosiveness (broad jump).

Per David J. Guetieri of Guru Fantasy Wrld, Stowers, if drafted in Round 1 or 2 (and he will be,) will be joining Trey McBride, Sam LaPorta, and Kyle Pitts as the only tight ends to average over 2 yards per route run and run a sub 4.60 40-yard dash entering the NFL as a tight end prospect. That's excellent company to find himself in.