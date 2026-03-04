It's Dynasty draft season in the Fantasy Football world, and that means we're focused on the incoming rookie class. The 2026 NFL Combine was an explosive one with some of the best athletic testing we've seen across the board since the induction of the NFL's premier scouting event. While athletic testing does not always translate to Fantasy Football success, it does often translate to draft capital. What I mean by that is wide receivers who have run a sub 4.30 40-yard dash have most often risen to Day 2 (and often Round 2 picks). And what we've learned in the Fantasy Football realm is that early draft capital often leads to early opportunity/volume. And of course -- volume leads to consistent Fantasy production.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the biggest risers among prospects the draft community was sleeping on prior, and who stood out at the NFL Combine and will now be on your Fantasy Football radar for your upcoming Dynasty drafts, redraft, and keeper leagues.

Five sleepers

Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

There may be no bigger winner at this year's Combine than Caldwell, who clocked an absurd 4.31 40-yard dash at 216 pounds. That's one of the better size/speed scores you'll ever see and reminiscent of Brian Thomas Jr. a few draft classes back -- just a bit longer and faster. Caldwell also jumped a 42-inch vertical, showing off his ability to high-point the football in the red zone and on vertically-oriented routes. With an 11-2 broad jump (showing off explosiveness) at 98th percentile and a lightning-quick 1.48 10-yard split (quickness off the line of scrimmage), Caldwell is one of the best athletes to ever test at the Combine. Per Relative Athletic Score testing, he is the second-best athlete at wide receiver among 3,830 wide receivers to test at the event since 1987. One thing I love about his profile is he was a late bloomer -- growing late in high school from 5'8" to 6'5" as a 0-star recruit.

Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

My favorite running back sleeper in this class is McGowan after getting an opportunity to watch three of his games on the All-22, plus a massive cut-up from his 2025 season. McGowan's ability as a runner was obvious on tape, but he backed it up at the Combine. His 4.49 40-yard dash at 223 pounds was plenty fast for a runner who has the body type to be a lead back, but it was his testing in the jumps that stood out to me. Explosive in and out of his cuts is what he showed on tape, and it was backed up by an absurd 42.5-inch vertical and 10-11 broad jumps.

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Hurst is a deeper sleeper after playing his collegiate ball at Georgia State, but after the Combine, everyone knows about his upside. At 6-4 and 206 pounds, Hurst ran a 4.42 40-yard dash. We used to never have athletes at 6'4" and 6'5" who can burn a 4.4, but now we've got multiple to choose from in this draft class. Developing traits with the right coaching is how you win in the draft. It's still a size/speed game, and that's true especially on the perimeter for boundary receivers. Hurst's 11-2 broad jump was the best among all receivers and gives a glimpse of the type of explosiveness he plays the game with.

J. Michael Sturdivant, WR, Florida

Sturdivant is a deeper, deeper, deeper sleeper. While Hurst may come off the board early on Day 3, you'll likely have an opportunity to draft Sturdivant mid Day 3 if you're an NFL GM. And why wouldn't you want to take a chance on his athletic upside? At 6-3 and 207 pounds, Sturdivant ran a 4.40 flat with a 1.54 10-yard split, 39-inch vertical jump, and a 10-11 broad jump. This made him the 17th-most athletic receiver to test at the Combine since 1987.

Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

When it comes to drafting tight ends at the NFL level, you want to bet on traits. When it comes to Fantasy Football, this might be even more important. Bet on the size/speed freaks and profit. More so than at any other position. Roush tested as the third-most athletic tight end in the history of the Combine with length, size, and speed. At 6-6, 270, Roush ran a 4.70 40-yard dash with borderline elite testing (among tight ends) in the 10 and 20-yard splits (quickness/burst), vertical (ability to high point the ball), and broad jumps (explosiveness).