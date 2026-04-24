Seattle's biggest need this offseason was running back after Kenneth Walker III left as a free agent for Kansas City, and Zach Charbonnet (knee) suffered a torn ACL in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Seahawks filled that void during the NFL Draft on Thursday when they selected Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price with the No. 32 overall pick.



Price has the chance to be a No. 2 Fantasy running back in his rookie season, and I would draft him as early as Round 5. He is a first-round pick in all rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, and he should be the No. 2 running back off the board behind his college teammate, Jeremiyah Love, who went at No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft to Arizona.



Price didn't have overwhelming stats in 2025 because he shared the Irish backfield with Love. Price finished his final collegiate season with 113 carries for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns, and six catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.



Most NFL Draft analysts considered him the second-best running back in this class behind Love, and that became a reality when the Seahawks selected him. Even though Price was a backup in college, he has the chance to be a star in the NFL.



Price is 5-foot-11, 203 pounds, and he ran a 4.49 40-yard dash. In Seattle, he should be the starter in Week 1, especially with Charbonnet not expected to be ready for game action.



The other running backs for the Seahawks are Emanuel Wilson and George Holani, and Price should win the starting job ahead of those guys. And it's a big role he's stepping into since Walker (221 carries and 31 receptions) and Charbonnet (184 carries and 20 receptions) have a lot of vacated touches.



Wilson and/or Holani will help Price until Charbonnet returns, but Price could be looking at a featured role in a great offense. Even though Klint Kubiak is gone as the offensive coordinator, his replacement, Brian Fleury, will have a run-heavy approach. Fleury was recently the run-game coordinator in San Francisco, and he should be excited to work with Price.



This was a great destination for Price, and he should have the chance for a standout rookie season in Seattle. Walker is gone, Charbonnet is hurt, and the Price should be right for the Seahawks in 2026.