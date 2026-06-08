2026 Outlook: Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers, 42, finished as the No. 23 quarterback on a per-game basis in 2025, and that's about how he should be viewed in 2026. He does not need to be drafted in anything other than multiple-QB formats. He offers little rushing production and has become a very conservative passer at this point in his career (Rodgers had the lowest aDOT of all qualified QBs in 2026). On the bright side, it was only two years ago when Rodgers finished as QB17 per game with the Jets, and the Steelers have added veteran Michael Pittman and rookie Germie Bernard this offseason. Combine that with a reunion with coach Mike McCarthy, and it's feasible that Rodgers could be a decent streamer in one-QB leagues. It's best to make him prove it and add him off the waiver wire rather than using a draft pick on Rodgers. We don't expect much upside from Rodgers in what is expected to be his final NFL season.

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