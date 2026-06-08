2026 Outlook: Adam Randall

This fifth-round pick joins a Ravens backfield that has no clear handcuff to Derrick Henry. Randall is not worth drafting as he likely has no Fantasy value as a rookie with Henry healthy. However, if Henry were to miss time, Randall could compete for carries. Randall is a converted wide receiver weighing in at more than 230 pounds. He is an intriguing prospect, but with only one season of experience at running back, Randall is best left for Dynasty leagues unless we hear he is climbing the Ravens depth chart in training camp.

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