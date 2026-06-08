2026 Outlook: Adam Trautman

Trautman signed a three-year contract extension with the Broncos this offseason for $17 million, and he will continue in his role as a blocker in Denver's offense. Trautman has minimal Fantasy value and is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Trautman is listed as a tight end, but he doesn't do much in the passing game for the Broncos. In 2025, he had 20 catches for 195 yards and one touchdown on 23 targets. Evan Engram remains the pass-catching tight end in Denver, and the Broncos added two rookie tight ends in the NFL Draft with Justin Joly in the fifth round and Dallen Bentley in Round 7. Neither should be a threat to Trautman in his role, and Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from him this year.

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