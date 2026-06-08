2026 Outlook: Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown remains one of the safest draft picks you can make on draft day, and he proved in 2025 why managers were foolish to let him fall out of the first round in some leagues. His locked-in rapport with Jared Goff overcame the loss of play caller Ben Johnson in 2025. St. Brown has now racked up three consecutive seasons with at least 1,250 receiving yards and 141 targets, giving him one of the highest floors at the position. He has also expanded his red zone role and target percentage in that area of the field, which not only raises his ceiling but also his floor. His 2025 season marked a career-best target volume, drawing 172 targets and turning them into 117 catches, 1,401 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns. Over the past three seasons, St. Brown has accumulated 4,179 receiving yards and 477 targets. That's the kind of consistency worth targeting in the first round of drafts. Select St. Brown with ease, and if your strategy is to avoid risk in Round 1, he's one of the best targets on the board, period.

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