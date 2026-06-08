2026 Outlook: Andres Borregales

Borregales won't get drafted as a leading Fantasy kicker, but maybe he should be. Last year he nailed 27 of 32 field goal tries and made 53 extra points, enough to make him a top-12 kicker. The Patriots offense figures to be even better in 2026, opening up more kicking chances for Borregales. You could do worse with your final pick.

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