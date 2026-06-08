Slot specialist Williams could end up playing right away for a Commanders offense void of quality pass-catchers after being selected in the third round of this year's draft. Don't be surprised to see him as a late-round pick in redraft leagues, especially in PPR, and as a late Round 1 choice in rookie-only drafts. He'll compete for that starter's role against a slew of underwhelming receivers this preseason and should clinch it thanks to his agility and good hands. The 5-foot-11, 184-pounder broke out in 2024 with 904 yards and 11 touchdowns for Clemson, but missed two games in 2025 and finished with just 604 yards and four scores on 55 catches. It'll be his hands and quickness, not his strength or speed, that make him a starter for the Commanders.
2026 Outlook: Antonio Williams
2026 fantasy player outlook for Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Antonio Williams Fantasy Outlook
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