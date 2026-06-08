2026 Outlook: Ashton Jeanty

Jeanty played well as a rookie with 266 carries for 975 yards and five touchdowns, and 55 receptions for 346 yards and five touchdowns on 73 targets. He averaged 14.4 PPR points per game, which is a quality campaign for a rookie. Fantasy managers just had higher expectations for him when he was a first-round pick in the majority of Fantasy leagues, but he ended up as a bust since he finished as the No. 16 PPR running back. This year, Jeanty will be a Round 2 pick in most formats, but we're hopeful he will deliver as we expected in 2025. He has a new coach in Klint Kubiak, and the quarterback play in Las Vegas should be improved with the duo of Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins. Most importantly, the offensive line should be better with a healthy Kolton Miller at left tackle and the free agent addition of center Tyler Linderbaum. We'll see if rookie Mike Washington Jr. could take some touches from Jeanty, and Kubiak favored a two-back system in Seattle with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. But we still expect Jeanty's overwhelming talent to shine through, and he should challenge to be a top-five Fantasy running back this season.

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