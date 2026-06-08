2026 Outlook: Athan Kaliakmanis

A seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, Kaliakmanis will compete for a roster spot this preseason with the Commanders. A three-year starter at two different schools, Kaliakmanis had a below-average completion rate but did show better form in 2025, which improved his accuracy. He also has a little mobility to his game. Probably destined to be a backup for Jayden Daniels for however long he's in D.C., he's unlikely to help you in your quest to win your Fantasy league.

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