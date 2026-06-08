2026 Outlook: Behren Morton

Morton figures to spend his entire career in a backup role, beginning with the Patriots this season. The starter at Texas Tech for over three seasons, Morton displayed accuracy in the Red Raiders' spread offense while rarely rushing. But he doesn't throw with good velocity and has a ways to go to learn how to read complex coverages. He has also overcome a fractured leg and an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder over his past two seasons. It's unlikely he will help you win your Fantasy league.

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