2026 Outlook: Bhayshul Tuten

Tuten has a fantastic opportunity after Travis Etienne left to join the New Orleans Saints. He will compete with Chris Rodriguez for the early-downs role, with LeQuint Allen figuring to handle third downs. Tuten is a potentially more explosive back, but Rodriguez is a veteran. The key to this whole equation will be just how much Tuten learns in his second offseason. He is a high-end flex in the early Round 6 range, but that is factoring a split with Rodriguez, who played for head coach Liam Coen in college. If Tuten can land a decisive knockout in training camp, his ADP could rise to Round 4. In Dynasty, Tuten is slightly more valuable as a 24-year-old who could have a multi-year run as the lead running back on a good offense. Just don't get too far over your skis until we see how the competition with Rodriguez goes.

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