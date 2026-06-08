It appears Allen will serve as the backup to Breece Hall with the Jets again this season. That means Allen's opportunities will be minimal as long as Hall is active. Last year, that meant five touches per game. He won't be a popular option in Fantasy drafts unless Hall misses time (or gets traded). Stashing him on the Fantasy bench isn't necessary unless you've already rostered Hall and want to lock up the Jets backfield for some reason.
2026 Outlook: Braelon Allen
2026 fantasy player outlook for Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets
By CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
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Braelon Allen Fantasy Outlook
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