2026 Outlook: Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk remains with the 49ers at the time of writing, but he's expected to join another team for the 2026 campaign. We'll continue to monitor what develops, and hopefully, Aiyuk can re-emerge as a quality Fantasy contributor once again. He did not play in 2025 after suffering a torn ACL in 2024. Aiyuk has shown the ability to produce at a high level, and he averaged at least 13.4 PPR points per game in three of the first four seasons of his career. We'll see where he ends up, and hopefully, he'll get consistent targets. He's only 28, and if he's healthy, Aiyuk can still be a Fantasy starter in the majority of leagues. For now, draft Aiyuk with a late-round pick in all formats, and he will likely be a mid-round pick at best, depending on where he plays this year.

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