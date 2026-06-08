2026 Outlook: Brandon Aubrey

Aubrey remains one of Fantasy's best kickers. He's finished in the top three in points per game (typical kicker scoring with 50-point bonuses) in each of the past three years. Dallas' offense figures to remain explosive, if not involved in more close games than last season, affording him more than the 42 field goal attempts he had in 2025. He's arguably one of two kickers you could take before the final round of your draft without being laughed at.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation