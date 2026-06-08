2026 Outlook: Brenen Thompson

The Chargers selected Thompson in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Mississippi State, and he will compete with Tre Harris for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart this season. Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston should be locked into the top two receiver spots, but Thompson could be third if he proves to be better than Harris in training camp. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel likes Thompson's speed -- he posted a 4.26-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine -- and that could help the rookie earn more playing time. In 2025 at Mississippi State, Thompson had 57 catches for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns, and he is worth drafting with a late-round flier in seasonal leagues if he beats out Harris in training camp. In rookie-only drafts for Dynasty leagues, Thompson is worth drafting in Round 2.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation