2026 Outlook: Brenton Strange

Strange is best viewed as a high-end TE2 who should not be drafted before Round 12 in full-PPR drafts. Last year, he averaged 10.4 PPR Fantasy points per game in 11 healthy games while scoring only three touchdowns. After returning from injury in Week 12, he scored at least 13.5 PPR Fantasy points in four of his last seven regular-season games. Strange could be a very sneaky tight end sleeper if he manages to score more touchdowns, but he has only scored six in 43 career games, and Jacksonville has arguably the deepest wide receiver room in the league. Strange's efficiency has improved every year of his career, and his nine yards per target ranked third amongst tight ends with at least 60 targets last season.

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