2026 Outlook: Brian Robinson Jr.

Before you hit the draft button in your Fantasy league this season, please realize this is Brian Robinson Jr. and not Bijan Robinson. We expect some Fantasy managers to make the mistake of selecting the wrong B. Robinson on draft day since both now play in Atlanta. Brian is the No. 2 running back for the Falcons, and he is worth drafting with a late-round pick as a handcuff for Bijan. But the only way Brian will help Fantasy managers this season in most leagues is if Bijan has to miss any time. In 2025, Brian was with the 49ers but had minimal production with 92 carries for 400 yards and two touchdowns and eight catches for 25 yards on 12 targets. He could be a potential No. 2 Fantasy running back with increased touches, and he averaged 13.2 PPR points per game in 2023 and 11.4 PPR points per game in 2024 with the Commanders. That said, we'd rather see Bijan stay healthy all season and keep Brian in a reserve role with the Falcons in 2026.

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