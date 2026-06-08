2026 Outlook: Brock Bowers

Bowers had a down season in 2025, but he should rebound this year. He should be drafted as a top-two tight end, and he's worth selecting as early as the middle of Round 2. Bowers had an amazing rookie campaign in 2024 when he averaged 15.5 PPR points per game. But injuries -- he suffered a knee injury in Week 1 that lingered all season -- poor quarterback play and a struggling offense limited his production in 2025 to 14.7 PPR points per game. While that average doesn't seem bad (it was actually third among tight ends behind Trey McBride and George Kittle), Bowers had five games with 9.8 PPR points or less in 12 outings. His production was boosted by a 43.3 PPR outing in Week 9 against Jacksonville, and we hope to see more of those high-end performances this year. The good news is Las Vegas brought in a new coach (Klint Kubiak) and quarterback (Fernando Mendoza and Kirk Cousins), and improved the offensive line with free agent center Tyler Linderbaum. Also, the Raiders made no significant additions to the receiving corps with only Jalen Nailor joining Tre Tucker and Jack Bech. Bowers should lead Las Vegas in targets, and he will challenge McBride to be the No. 1 Fantasy tight end in 2026.

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