2026 Outlook: Brock Purdy

Purdy had an up-and-down 2025 campaign due to injuries, but he's expected to be fine in 2026 and is worth drafting as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option in all one-quarterback leagues. In multiple-QB leagues, Purdy is worth drafting in Round 3. Last season, Purdy missed eight games with toe and shoulder injuries. But when he played, he was fantastic, with at least 20.7 Fantasy points in seven of 11 games, including the playoffs. He averaged a career-best 24.2 Fantasy points per game for the season, and he's averaged at least 20.5 Fantasy points per game in each of the past three years. This year, San Francisco's receiving corps will have a new look with Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and rookie De'Zhaun Stribling joining the roster. Jauan Jennings is gone, and Brandon Aiyuk (who didn't play in 2025) should follow. Christian McCaffrey, Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle remain valuable weapons for Purdy, but we don't know when Kittle (Achilles) will be healthy. Relying on older weapons like Evans, McCaffrey and Kittle could be problematic for Purdy, especially if Kittle is delayed in his recovery. But Purdy is well worth the risk given his expected cost in most Fantasy leagues, which will likely be a late-round pick.

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