2026 Outlook: Cade Klubnik

Is Klubnik the future star quarterback of the Jets? Probably not, but the fourth-rounder with 40 games as Clemson's starter shouldn't entirely be discounted, especially late in Superflex rookie-only drafts. Klubnik showed out in 2024 with 36 passing touchdowns, seven rushing touchdowns and an impressive 3,639 yards passing in 14 games with Antonio Williams and Jake Briningstool as his top targets. However, Klubnik and the entire Clemson offense regressed in 2025, leaving the QB with 16 passing scores and four more on the ground, albeit with a not-too-bad 2,943 passing yards in 12 games. Klubnik's size and athleticism aren't significant issues, and his arm strength is just good enough to play on Sundays, but he needs to make better, faster reads as well as play fearlessly in the pocket. Showing such improvement might be hard - he'll be blocked by Geno Smith this year and potentially a first-round rookie next year, meaning Klubnik may never get the chance to play regularly.

Add CBS Sports on Google Join the Conversation