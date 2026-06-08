2026 Outlook: Calvin Austin

Austin is most likely not worth rostering in the majority of leagues, but he could become a sleeper in deep leagues if Malik Nabers is not ready for the start of the season. He never topped 548 yards or four TDs in his three seasons in Pittsburgh and is now part of a crowded Giants receiving room. It seems unlikely that Austin will be a reliable Fantasy contributor. Feel free to leave him on your waiver wire until you see some results.

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